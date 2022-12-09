Former US Champion turned down major plans for AEW Full Gear return amidst rumors of unhappiness with Tony Khan's booking - Reports

AEW president Tony Khan has a habit of interchanging his roster on a regular basis, allowing different wrestlers to have the spotlight at different times of the year. However, one performer didn't like what was offered to him in the lead up to Full Gear.

The man was former AEW TNT Champion Miro, who hasn't been seen in the company since the All Out pay-per-view in September 2022, leading some fans to question what was going on with him.

A recent report from Fightful Select stated that "The Redeemer" isn't injured and is eager to get back in the ring on a regular basis, however, there have been no creative plans laid out for him since the match he had at All Out.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter followed up on these reports by claiming that while the former AEW TNT Champion is healthy and ready to get back in the ring, the idea that the company has no plans for him isn't true.

“Fightful reported that Miro was healthy and not doing acting and was not being used because there was no creative idea for him. The first part is accurate. The second part is very much not." (H/T WrestleTalk)

Meltzer confirmed that Miro wasn't injured, but did state that he had been offered a storyline that would have carried him into Full Gear. However, the proposed story was turned down by "The Redeemer."

“He isn’t injured and he is available. Ideas were presented for him in September for an angle that would go through Full Gear but he wasn’t down with them, so rather than put him on TV for no purpose, they were waiting for him to agree to creative. He’s expected back soon and the sides have been talking.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

Miro has only wrestled four matches in AEW in 2022

Unless the former AEW TNT Champion appears in the final weeks of 2022, Miro will finish the year with a record of three wins and one loss, having only wrestled four matches this year.

"The Redeemer" was absent for the first five months of the year due to commitments outside of wrestling, as well as rehabbing various injuries, only returning to action on the June 1st edition of Dynamite.

After his match with Johnny Elite on June 1st, Miro defeated Ethan Page to earn a place in the inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Championship match at Forbidden Door, which "The Redeemer" did not win due to being sprayed with Malakai Black's poison mist.

This led to the former TNT Champion not wrestling between Forbidden Door and All Out, where he would eventually gain a measure of revenge on the House of Black alongside Darby Allin and Sting at the September pay-per-view.

