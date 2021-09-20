"Just for a break spot?"- Wrestling legend slams Darby Allin - Sting's facepaint wiped off angle on AEW Dynamite

Jim Cornette lambasted the entire facepaint wipe-off angle featuring Sting and Darby Allin on AEW Dynamite last week.

While speaking on his podcast, The Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling legend gave his thoughts on the match between Shawn Spears and Darby Allin. Jim Cornette wasn't pleased with the bout, stating that it felt more of an 'indie' match:

"It wasn't a good match that made sense. But it wasn't funny or extra fake, but it wasn't as bad as a lot of these are, but it was just an indie match," Cornette revealed.

Mr. Cornette further slammed Shawn Spears for executing a break spot during the match, only to wipe off Allin's face. He added that it felt absurd to have Spears lose after he disfigured his opponent. The wrestling veteran stated that it felt unnecessary to have two facepaint angles when FTR could have rubbed both Sting and Darby Allin's faces after they had brutalized them.

"But why wouldn't they (FTR) have done to both after the match when they had them both beat down and immobilized. One guy was spike piledriver, the other guy has been double or triple-teamed or whatever and do it there rather than breaking up the match, just for a break spot? Right. That's the critique I had on that is they did two paint wipings when they could have done one at the end, and you'd remember everything. They wiped the paint off Darby, and then Darby came back and kicked the guy's a** and beat him. So he got even," Jim Cornette said.

Jim Cornette's statement couldn't have been more agreeable as producing one facepaint wiping off angle post-match would have generated more heat towards FTR and Tully Blanchard.

Sting and Darby Allin will settle their beef against FTR in a tag team match on AEW Dynamite

In the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, Sting and Darby Allin will lock horns with FTR in a tag team match. The face-painted duo have been undefeated so far and will be the favorites heading into the bout in New York.

But Tully Blanchard, who humiliated Sting this past week, will leave no stone unturned in making sure that Dawson and Wilder pick up a career-defining victory.

