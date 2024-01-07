"Just came out of a six-month coma and came to see CM Punk" - AEW fan spotted holding hilarious sign during Collision

CM Punk is not a forgotten man in AEW, and it was proven in a hilarious way on the latest episode of Collision. A fan in attendance held up a sign highlighting how much of an influence the WWE star seemingly has on the pro wrestling community.

On Collision, a spectator held up a hilarious sign claiming they were in a coma for six months and came to the AEW show to see Punk. The sign read:

“Just came out of a six-month coma and came to see CM Punk!”

You can view a picture of the sign in the tweet below:

Punk was fired from AEW for being involved in a backstage scuffle with Jack Perry at All In 2023 in London, England. He was let go by the company in the first week of September and was away from the business for a while.

CM Punk shocked the entire world when he inked a deal with WWE and showed up at last year's Survivor Series: WarGames event, which was held in his hometown, Chicago. Since then, he has signed with RAW and declared his entry in the 2024 men's Royal Rumble match.

The Second City Saint's arrival has seemingly irked some big names, including World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. It will be interesting to see how their rivalry shapes up as WWE Royal Rumble inches closer.

Were you surprised to see the abovementioned sign mentioning Punk on AEW Collision? Tell us in the comments section below.

