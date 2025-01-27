"Just hoping Triple H calls him," "Looks so disinterested" - Fans worry about ex-WWE star's future after awkward segment in AEW

AEW held last week's edition of Collision at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. After the show went off-air, Swerve Strickland was featured in a segment along with Tony Khan, Big Boom! AJ & Big Justice, which the fans have deemed awkward.

Strickland is a former WWE star who worked in the promotion under the ring name Isaiah Scott. He was with the company for around two years and held the NXT North American Championship once in the company.

After the end of Collision, Tony Khan brought out the Costco Guys, and Swerve Strickland followed them shortly after. The stars energized the crowd with five Big Booms and led them in a chant of "Duvall."

Trending

However, there was very little to no pop from the crowd, which turned the segment "cringeworthy," as stated by some fans. People even asserted that The Realest Star looked very uncomfortable during the off-air in-ring promo segment.

A WWE Hall of Famer isn't a John Cena fan. More details HERE

Expand Tweet

A fan said, "You can tell Swerve is just hoping Triple H calls him."

"Wow this is so bad, swerve looks so disinterested lmao," wrote this user.

Expand Tweet

"ALL 12 fans cheered the Costco Coupon Clippers," a person commented.

This tweet read, "That crowd sounded tired lol"

Big Boom! AJ confirms blockbuster return at AEW Revolution 2025

AEW is set to hold the 2025 Revolution PPV this year on Sunday, March 9, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. During an interview with Cultaholic, AJ Befumo confirmed he would return to action at Revolution this year.

"We're looking at, you know, talking to the AEW team; it looks like I'll be at Revolution in March. So that's what we're gunning for right now. Maybe an appearance before that, but that's what we're looking at right now," AJ said.

The former Indy pro wrestler made his AEW debut last year at Full Gear, where he defeated QT Marshall in a singles match at the Zero-Hour segment of the PPV. He has been absent since then because he had sustained an injury.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback