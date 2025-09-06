"Just kind of flat" - Hall of Famer criticizes AEW's booking of former star Jake Hager (Exclusive)

Jake Hager was one of AEW's initial signings and made his debut on the inaugural episode of Dynamite. The 43-year-old aligned himself with Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Santana and Ortiz to form the promotion's first major heel stable, The Inner Circle.

He left the promotion in 2024 and recently announced his retirement from wrestling. Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter recently criticized AEW's booking of the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion. Hager spent nearly half a decade with the promotion, but never won any championship.

Apter was talking on an episode of The Wrestling Time Machine on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, where he was full of praise for Jake Hager as a wrestler. He said that he felt Hager was a really good heel but never caught on in WWE. He expected Tony Khan would do great things with the wrestler, but his booking was a little flat in his opinion.

"I thought he was a really good talent. I thought he was a good heel, but he didn't catch on. Then he went to AEW, and I thought they were gonna do something major with him, and it just, it was just kind of flat. Nothing really caught on." Apter said.

In his five years with AEW, Hager was only ever seen as a henchman for Chris Jericho. He remained beside The Lionheart for most of his run, first as part of The Inner Circle, and later joining him in the Jericho Appreciation Society. He became extremely over with the fans with his purple bucket hat gimmick, but it didn't amount to anything more than him being a comedic relief.

He left the promotion in May 2024 after choosing not to renew his contract with All Elite Wrestling. Having retired from professional wrestling, he's gone into business for himself and has opened his own trucking company.

