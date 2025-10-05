“Just Living My Best Life” Major AEW name provides an update following prolonged absence

Recently, a major AEW posted a major update on his social media about his whereabouts amid his absence from the Jacksonville-based promotion. That post grabbed the attention of many fans who had been eagerly waiting for an update about him.Ric Flair has been absent from AEW since his appearance at Collision: Beach Break on May 14, 2025. The Nature Boy made a lot of headlines over the past few years for making sporadic appearances in AEW. However, he has not been seen in the Jacksonville-based promotion since May this year.Taking to X, the former WWE Champion shared a video of himself sitting in a low-rider. He is flashing a big grin and waving his hands in the air to indicate that he is clearly enjoying himself. The clip came with a lively caption, where Flair declared he is having the best time of his life, capped off with his signature “Woo!”&quot;Just Living My Best Life! WOOOOO!&quot; he wroteCheck out the X post below:Major AEW name Ric Flair posts a wholesome picture with Charlotte FlairRic Flair has been pretty active on his social media accounts as of late. Recently, The Nature Boy posted a wholesome picture with his daughter and WWE superstar Charlotte Flair from a recent NFL game.Taking to X, Flair shared a picture with The Queen, both sporting Los Angeles Rams jerseys to show their support for the NFL team. In the caption, the former WWE star expressed his excitement and admiration for how great he and his daughter looked together.&quot;Looking As ONLY WE CAN LOOK! WOOOOO! @MsCharlotteWWE @RamsNFL&quot; he wroteThe picture is from the famous SoFi Stadium in LA, where Ric Flair and Charlotte were invited as special guests during the Rams' match. Well, the picture has been making rounds on the internet as the father-daughter duo looks fabulous than ever.