  • “Just Living My Best Life” Major AEW name provides an update following prolonged absence

By Anugrah Tyagi
Modified Oct 05, 2025 14:40 GMT
AEW
AEW name gives massive update [Image via allelitewrestling.com]

Recently, a major AEW posted a major update on his social media about his whereabouts amid his absence from the Jacksonville-based promotion. That post grabbed the attention of many fans who had been eagerly waiting for an update about him.

Ric Flair has been absent from AEW since his appearance at Collision: Beach Break on May 14, 2025. The Nature Boy made a lot of headlines over the past few years for making sporadic appearances in AEW. However, he has not been seen in the Jacksonville-based promotion since May this year.

Taking to X, the former WWE Champion shared a video of himself sitting in a low-rider. He is flashing a big grin and waving his hands in the air to indicate that he is clearly enjoying himself. The clip came with a lively caption, where Flair declared he is having the best time of his life, capped off with his signature “Woo!”

"Just Living My Best Life! WOOOOO!" he wrote

Check out the X post below:

Major AEW name Ric Flair posts a wholesome picture with Charlotte Flair

Ric Flair has been pretty active on his social media accounts as of late. Recently, The Nature Boy posted a wholesome picture with his daughter and WWE superstar Charlotte Flair from a recent NFL game.

Taking to X, Flair shared a picture with The Queen, both sporting Los Angeles Rams jerseys to show their support for the NFL team. In the caption, the former WWE star expressed his excitement and admiration for how great he and his daughter looked together.

"Looking As ONLY WE CAN LOOK! WOOOOO! @MsCharlotteWWE @RamsNFL" he wrote

The picture is from the famous SoFi Stadium in LA, where Ric Flair and Charlotte were invited as special guests during the Rams' match. Well, the picture has been making rounds on the internet as the father-daughter duo looks fabulous than ever.

About the author
Anugrah Tyagi

Anugrah Tyagi

Anugrah Tyagi is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, his academic background is rooted in business. However, his true passion has always been storytelling, especially the kind of tales that unfold in the world of professional wrestling. Writing gave him a way to channel that passion, and soon it turned into his profession. He has been working as a sports journalist for over two years. During this time, he has contributed to multiple prominent sports media outlets.

He first got into pro wrestling in 2014, during the unforgettable Daniel Bryan vs. The Authority storyline in WWE. As a journalist, accuracy and integrity are non-negotiable for Anugrah. He always verifies facts through credible sources before publishing anything. Whether it’s breaking news or analysis, he double-checks details. He has written over 2000 articles so far, with one of his pieces drawing a positive reaction from NXT's Thea Hail.

Anugrah's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's work ethic, resilience, and unwavering dedication to his craft. If he could travel back to the Attitude Era, he would have loved to manage Chris Jericho. Anugrah feels Y2J was the perfect mix of charisma, rebellion, and in-ring talent in WWE. He would have helped the multi-time world champion scale new heights.

When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Anugrah likes diving into movies and TV shows, especially ones with strong storytelling. He's also into calisthenics; it's his way of staying grounded and pushing his limits. Anugrah also enjoys reading books and solving puzzles that challenge his thinking ability.

Edited by Anugrah Tyagi
