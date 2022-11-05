"Just a matter of time before he blows up" - Wrestling veteran comments on the possibility of CM Punk returning to WWE (Exclusive) 

The recent controversial events surrounding CM Punk in AEW have seemingly strengthened his possibility of joining WWE. However, Dutch Mantell vehemently disagreed with the idea, citing specific reasons.

Reports of the Second City Saint potentially returning to the Stamford-based promotion recently surfaced after Triple H's stance on the matter apparently softened. It should be noted that Punk left his previous promotion on unpleasant terms as he was frustrated with the company.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda's SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell said that the possibility of Punk joining Triple H's roster is slim if not none.

The veteran stated his reasons succinctly and said if the Stamford-based promotion signs The Second City Saint, it would give AEW all the added promotion.

"Not no, but hell no... You never say there is no chance, especially in wrestling. You never say never. But I don't think, because if they brought him that would be the story overshadowing WWE. Why would they bring in a guy who had all this trouble in AEW. Plus it would give AEW all this added promotion, they'd throw all of that added promotion and attention on to AEW which WWE of course wants to keep to a minimum. I am sure there's some people out there who have never even heard of AEW."

The veteran continued:

"Why would they take this guy who couldn't make a go of it, or couldn't get long, long enough that AEW to work out his contract. Why would WWE bring in a powder keg, and it's just a matter of time before he blows up." ( 15:50 - 17:20)

You can watch the full show here:

It remains to be seen whether Mantell's words will come true in the future.

Former WWE star CM Punk is seemingly no longer welcome among the AEW audience

The events of the post-All Out media scrum appear to have been the demise of Punk's appeal in AEW.

His statements regarding Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks, and Hangman Adam Page have already caused a rift among his fans. The ensuing backstage scuffle has also harmed his reputation.

This was apparent in a recent AEW Dark episode, where CM Punk chants were forcefully silenced by a chorus of boos in the audience.

NHATional Scissoring Day ✂️ @nhathaniel_h if you listen closely, you can hear a guy attempting to start a “CM PUNK” chant before he got boo’d off by everybody else #AEWDark if you listen closely, you can hear a guy attempting to start a “CM PUNK” chant before he got boo’d off by everybody else #AEWDark https://t.co/1hJBiUzzwt

As of now, Punk's future remains uncertain in the pro wrestling business. Only time will tell what his next step will be.

Do you agree with Dutch Mantell on his thoughts about CM Punk? Sound off in the comments below!

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article.

Can Paul Heyman be trusted? We asked one of the original Bloodline members. Check it out here.

Poll : 0 votes