WATCH: AEW fans quash CM Punk's chant with a loud chorus of boos at a recent show

CM Punk is seemingly no longer in the good books of AEW fans if a recent incident is any indication.

The Second City Saint had been one of the biggest stars of the Jacksonville-based promotion, making an explosive debut at the First Dance event on Rampage, marking his return to pro-wrestling after a seven-year-long retirement. He then embarked on a stellar run, going up against the likes of MJF and Jon Moxley.

However, the events at the post-All Out media scrum have seemingly been the downfall of Punk's popularity in AEW. His comments about Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks, and Hangman Adam Page have already split his fanbase. The subsequent brawl backstage has also taken a toll on his image.

In a recent AEW Dark episode, a few fans were heard trying to start a CM Punk chant during a match between Toni Storm and Diamante. However, most of the audience quickly booed off the chant before it could take off.

With reports emerging about a potential contract buy-out, Punk's future with the Jacksonville-based company seems unclear. Fans will have to stay tuned to see what is next for the veteran star in the coming months.

Jim Cornette believes that CM Punk's potential exit from the company will benefit an AEW star

With speculation about the Second City Saint's departure, wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently put forth his take on the issue.

Based on the veteran's comments on his The Jim Cornette Experience podcast, Chris Jericho may benefit if Punk leaves the promotion.

"Without Punk, and if MJF suddenly somehow becomes a babyface – not in terms of being popular with the people but in terms of acting like a babyface and destroys his appeal – then without Punk, without MJF, Moxley and Danielson just want to wrestle. They don’t want to get in anybody’s way... So that means Jericho’s a star if Punk’s out of the way and MJF is maltreated by the booking," Cornette claimed.

No matter what you think about CM Punk and his potential AEW exit, this was still one of the coolest pro wrestling returns ever.

Recent rumors suggest that the former WWE star may be completely done with pro wrestling. It remains to be seen what Punk's future holds.

