"Just release him," "TK is a terrible man manager" - Fans react after former AEW champion makes shocking revelation

An AEW star and former champion recently made some surprising revelations while discussing his absence from the promotion. Fans have now reacted to Tony Khan seemingly not utilizing the talent in question on television, which is none other than Scorpio Sky.

Ad

The Face of the Revolution, alongside his stablemates Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian, was one of the earliest names signed by All Elite Wrestling at the time of its foundation. He and Kazarian have the distinction of being the first AEW World Tag Team Champions. He also held the TNT Championship twice, although it was during a much-criticized feud between Sammy Guevara and The American Top Team.

Sky's All Elite career seemingly went downhill since he dropped the TNT Title to Wardlow in 2022. He has only worked three matches since then, suffering a loss to Andrade El Idolo on the September 16, 2023, episode of Collision in his last AEW bout to date. Speaking in a recent interview, the former SCU member conjectured that some comments he shared during a prior interview could be the reason behind his ongoing hiatus, despite him being healthy and willing to wrestle.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans have now taken to X/Twitter to react to Scorpio Sky's revelations about his AEW status. Many users called out Tony Khan for not using the 42-year-old on his company's programming despite his experience and prowess. Some even suggested that the promotion should release Sky and speculated on the possibility of him reuniting with his Men of the Year teammate Ethan Page in WWE NXT.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Oh so he on the bench [thinking face emoji]," wrote a user.

"Scorpio can do it all so idk why he struggled," wondered a fan.

"Men of the Year in NXT as tag champs doesn’t sound too bad of an idea," suggested another fan.

"I don’t know why TK don’t like this dude. He’s literally Shelton Benjamin 2.0," argued a user.

Ad

Sky last appeared on All Elite television during the August 16 episode of AEW Rampage last year, where he made a brief appearance in a segment with Private Party.

What AEW's Scorpio Sky has been up to lately

Although he has not competed in an All Elite Wrestling ring since 2023, Scorpio Sky has been plying his trade on the independent scene as of late. The former ROH World Tag Team Champion has worked matches across various promotions including GCW, Winner's Circle Pro-Wrestling, Epic Pro-Wrestling, and New Tradition Lucha Libre, to name a few.

Ad

Sky's latest match took place last month at the NTLL Rumble in the Desert in Indio, California, where he failed to unseat Hammerstone for the NTLL Heavyweight Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Mukherjee Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.



To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.



Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.



As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.



Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction. Know More