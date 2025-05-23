"Just release him," "TK is a terrible man manager" - Fans react after former AEW champion makes shocking revelation

An AEW star and former champion recently made some surprising revelations while discussing his absence from the promotion. Fans have now reacted to Tony Khan seemingly not utilizing the talent in question on television, which is none other than Scorpio Sky.
The Face of the Revolution, alongside his stablemates Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian, was one of the earliest names signed by All Elite Wrestling at the time of its foundation. He and Kazarian have the distinction of being the first AEW World Tag Team Champions. He also held the TNT Championship twice, although it was during a much-criticized feud between Sammy Guevara and The American Top Team.
Sky's All Elite career seemingly went downhill since he dropped the TNT Title to Wardlow in 2022. He has only worked three matches since then, suffering a loss to Andrade El Idolo on the September 16, 2023, episode of Collision in his last AEW bout to date. Speaking in a recent interview, the former SCU member conjectured that some comments he shared during a prior interview could be the reason behind his ongoing hiatus, despite him being healthy and willing to wrestle.
Fans have now taken to X/Twitter to react to Scorpio Sky's revelations about his AEW status. Many users called out Tony Khan for not using the 42-year-old on his company's programming despite his experience and prowess. Some even suggested that the promotion should release Sky and speculated on the possibility of him reuniting with his Men of the Year teammate Ethan Page in WWE NXT.
"Oh so he on the bench [thinking face emoji]," wrote a user.
"Scorpio can do it all so idk why he struggled," wondered a fan.
"Men of the Year in NXT as tag champs doesn’t sound too bad of an idea," suggested another fan.
"I don’t know why TK don’t like this dude. He’s literally Shelton Benjamin 2.0," argued a user.
Sky last appeared on All Elite television during the August 16 episode of AEW Rampage last year, where he made a brief appearance in a segment with Private Party.
What AEW's Scorpio Sky has been up to lately
Although he has not competed in an All Elite Wrestling ring since 2023, Scorpio Sky has been plying his trade on the independent scene as of late. The former ROH World Tag Team Champion has worked matches across various promotions including GCW, Winner's Circle Pro-Wrestling, Epic Pro-Wrestling, and New Tradition Lucha Libre, to name a few.
Sky's latest match took place last month at the NTLL Rumble in the Desert in Indio, California, where he failed to unseat Hammerstone for the NTLL Heavyweight Championship.