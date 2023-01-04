"Just solidified themselves as wrestling gods" - Twitter flabbergasted with Kenny Omega's blockbuster match against top champion at Wrestle Kingdom 17

One of the main events of today's Wrestle Kingdom 17 was Kenny Omega challenging Will Osperaey for the IWGP United States Championship. The wrestling world was elated to see the two wrestlers battle it out inside the squared circle.

Both stars put on an astounding battle. After almost 35 minutes of brutal back-and-forth action, The Cleaner managed to dethrone Ospreay to become a two-time IWGP United States Champion.

Fans lauded both stars for giving it their all inside the ring. Meanwhile, some suggested Omega and Ospreay were the best wrestlers in the world.

Fans believe that despite Wrestle Kingdom being the first major pay-per-view of the year, the match between Omega and Will Ospreay has already bagged the award for the best wrestling match of 2023.

People congratulated The Cleaner for putting on a stellar match and securing the IWGP United States Championship for the second time in his career.

Some were also happy to see The Cleaner back in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. They were also convinced that the NJPW version of Omega is far better than his current run in All Elite Wrestling.

The wrestling world claimed that this match deserved a minimum of five stars.

Kenny Omega's next big match is next week on Dynamite when he teams up with The Young Bucks to take on The Death Triangle for the AEW Trios Championship in the final match in their Best-of-Seven Series.

What was your reaction to Kenny Omega winning the IWGP United States title for the second time? Let us know in the comments section below.

