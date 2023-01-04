Create

"Just solidified themselves as wrestling gods" - Twitter flabbergasted with Kenny Omega's blockbuster match against top champion at Wrestle Kingdom 17

By Jayakrishna Dasappan
Modified Jan 04, 2023 06:29 PM IST
Kenny Omega
Former AEW World Champion - The Cleaner Kenny Omega

One of the main events of today's Wrestle Kingdom 17 was Kenny Omega challenging Will Osperaey for the IWGP United States Championship. The wrestling world was elated to see the two wrestlers battle it out inside the squared circle.

Both stars put on an astounding battle. After almost 35 minutes of brutal back-and-forth action, The Cleaner managed to dethrone Ospreay to become a two-time IWGP United States Champion.

#ANDNEW!!! The Cleaner terminates Will Ospreay & enters his 2nd reign as the #IWGP US Heavyweight Champion!#KennyOmega #WillOspreay #NJPW #WrestleKingdom https://t.co/LLfYQLk99S

Fans lauded both stars for giving it their all inside the ring. Meanwhile, some suggested Omega and Ospreay were the best wrestlers in the world.

Kenny Omega is the real BEST IN THE WORLD #NJPW #WK17 #WRESTLEKINGDOM17
The best wrestlers I've ever seen in all my life are @KennyOmegamanX and @WillOspreay. #wk17 https://t.co/h707CZqG5w
Kenny Omega is truly the G.O.A.T of Pro Wrestling !!!!Wow !!! What a match & What a performance !!!I was i awe from star to finish like always !!! 2x Time IWGP US Heavyweight Champion !!!One hell of a performance from Will Ospreay 👏#njwk17 #KennyOmega #AEW https://t.co/MLrZNkwvuc
Woke up early for this and DAMN!! That match was so worth it!!! #NJPW #WWE #KennyOmega #willospreay #WrestleKingdom #FINALFANTASY twitter.com/njpwworld/stat…
My god what a match this right here is probably my all time favorite wrestling match to have witness holy hell did @KennyOmegamanX and @WillOspreay just solidified themselves as wrestling gods #WK17 https://t.co/9Da8PTATsH
Kenny Omega is at his best on an NJPW ring for real #wk17

Fans believe that despite Wrestle Kingdom being the first major pay-per-view of the year, the match between Omega and Will Ospreay has already bagged the award for the best wrestling match of 2023.

Everyone else can just take the year off...@KennyOmegamanX and @WillOspreay with the match of the year 🔥🔥🔥 #wk17
Just 4 days into 2023, and we already have the match of the year. Kenny Omega vs Will Ospreay FRICKED! It fricked HARD! Incredible! #njwk17勝敗予想 #WRESTLEKINGDOM17 #WrestleKingdom
Kenny Omega vs Will Ospreay WK17 might just be match of the year already and idk if its gonna be topped one of the best matches i’ve ever seen live i’m ngl that shit was fucking unreal 6 star match easily

People congratulated The Cleaner for putting on a stellar match and securing the IWGP United States Championship for the second time in his career.

Congratulations @KennyOmegamanX on IWGP United States Win #wk17 #AEW #Aew @AEW #BustedOpen @BustedOpenRadio @davidlagreca1 twitter.com/njpwworld/stat…
Kenny Omega is bringing the IWGP US Title back to AEW. #njpw #wk17 #WRESTLEKINGDOM
1.4.2023東京ドームケニー・オメガ選手#njpw #njwk17 #ケニーオメガ #KennyOmega #AEW https://t.co/RuSm2OppvY

Some were also happy to see The Cleaner back in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. They were also convinced that the NJPW version of Omega is far better than his current run in All Elite Wrestling.

Yeah...Kenny Omega is a baaaaaaaaaad dude! Reminding folks that he'll NEVER be a memory! twitter.com/WrestlePurists… https://t.co/eWQyshaMeo
Both men payed the price for this match! Wow can’t even described what I just watched. Just beautiful violence. Hard to watch at times. Kenny Omega wins and is a 2x IWGP U.S. champion. #wk17 #njpw #KennyOmega https://t.co/nVny4BYXDn
@KennyOmegamanX had made me re-fall in love with wrestling 2x already and both were at #WrestleKingdom
No knocking AEW but AEW Kenny Omega is hereNJPW Kenny Omega is HEREThat match tonight was an absolute banger. #WrestleKingdom #njpw https://t.co/c1TVhSusSW
kenny omega in njpw vs kenny omega in aew https://t.co/WQfjxPnzC2

The wrestling world claimed that this match deserved a minimum of five stars.

@SKWrestling_ The name of the match is an automatic 7 star. I couldn’t watch it but 7star
@SKWrestling_ “Another 5 Stars Bruv”
@SKWrestling_ 6 stars for me!! ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
@SKWrestling_ ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Kenny Omega's next big match is next week on Dynamite when he teams up with The Young Bucks to take on The Death Triangle for the AEW Trios Championship in the final match in their Best-of-Seven Series.

What was your reaction to Kenny Omega winning the IWGP United States title for the second time? Let us know in the comments section below.

