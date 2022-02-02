"Just tell them to walk back through" - Top AEW Champion Ricky Starks sends an interesting message to WWE Superstar 

Current FTW Champion Ricky Starks has sent a message to WWE Superstar Bayley.

Taking to Twitter, Starks responded to a tweet from The Role Model, who called out people who didn't say 'thank you' after holding a door open for them.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion mentioned that she would slam the door close and clip the person's heels if they didn't appreciate the gesture of holding a door open.

"If I hold a door open for you and you don’t say ‘thank you’, I’M SLAMMING THE DOOR CLOSED AND CLIPPING YOUR HEELS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" Bayley tweeted.

In response to her tweet, AEW sensation Ricky Starks wrote the following:

"Thank you. I just tell them to walk back through.”

Ricky Starks is currently feuding with Jay Lethal in AEW. The reigning FTW Champion is set to defend his title this weekend on Rampage against the TNA legend, in what promises to be an incredible match between the two.

Starks, who is a part of Team Taz, has also been feuding with Dante Martin over the past few months. Starks' stablemate Powerhouse Hobbs also recently faced Martin in a rematch and has already challenged the young up-and-comer once again.

Bayley is yet to make her return after being sidelined due to an ACL injury

In July 2021, Bayley suffered an ACL injury while training at the WWE Performance Center. The former SmackDown Women's Champion was in a feud with Bianca Belair before being forced to be written off due to injury.

At the recently concluded 2022 WWE Women's Royal Rumble match, the WWE Universe was expecting The Role Model to make her return to in-ring action. But that didn't happen.

Instead, the former SmackDown Women's Champion took to Twitter to send a short message about why she did not enter the Royal Rumble.

"What I want doesn’t even exist yet," wrote Bayley.

Check out the tweet below:

WWE is yet to reveal when Bayley will return to in-ring competition. With WrestleMania 38 approaching, the two-time SmackDown Women's Champion could very well be included in WWE's plans for The Grandest Stage Of Them All.

