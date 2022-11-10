Fans have expressed their disappointment towards Claudio Castagnoli's (FKA Cesaro in WWE) current run in AEW.
Claudio established himself as one of the independent circuit's premier players before signing with WWE in 2011. During his 11-year-long run with the company, he held the United States and Tag Titles but never felt like he had truly reached the heights he was destined to.
He sought to end that run this year, departing the promotion after the expiration of his contract and appearing in AEW at the Forbidden Door event in June. He has since fought alongside the Blackpool Combat Club in Blood & Guts and captured his first world title by defeating then-ROH Champion Jonathan Gresham at Death Before Dishonor.
However, his success has not done enough to convince certain fans that he is better off after making the move. The criticism may lie with the explanation given by the user below:
Others, however, pointed to his decorated run with Sheamus as The Bar before suggesting he had done little to elevate the ROH Title before his loss to Chris Jericho.
Judging by the reactions, a few share the belief that he may have had the better side of things in WWE as opposed to AEW. He is only four months deep into his All Elite career, so it's still early.
Claudio Castagnoli will challenge for the ROH Title at AEW Full Gear
Castagnoli has an opportunity to recapture the ROH Title at the upcoming Full Gear event. He will challenge for Jericho's belt in a four-way match against Le Champion, Sammy Guevara, and Bryan Danielson.
It's shaping up to be an intriguing battle, with Guevara and Jericho coming from the Jericho Appreciation Society and Bryan and Claudio belonging to the Blackpool Combat Club.
Bryan will also wrestle Guevara on this week's Dynamite, squaring off against the Spanish God in a two-out-of-three Falls match. He had previously challenged Jericho's title but lost after Daniel Garcia's interference.
What have you made of Claudio Castagnoli's AEW run thus far? Join the discussion in the comments section below.
