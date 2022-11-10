Fans have expressed their disappointment towards Claudio Castagnoli's (FKA Cesaro in WWE) current run in AEW.

Claudio established himself as one of the independent circuit's premier players before signing with WWE in 2011. During his 11-year-long run with the company, he held the United States and Tag Titles but never felt like he had truly reached the heights he was destined to.

He sought to end that run this year, departing the promotion after the expiration of his contract and appearing in AEW at the Forbidden Door event in June. He has since fought alongside the Blackpool Combat Club in Blood & Guts and captured his first world title by defeating then-ROH Champion Jonathan Gresham at Death Before Dishonor.

However, his success has not done enough to convince certain fans that he is better off after making the move. The criticism may lie with the explanation given by the user below:

Zero @disgaea3 @LightMatane They just want him to go back to WWE....but they don't want to admit it that he doing awesome in AEW. @LightMatane They just want him to go back to WWE....but they don't want to admit it that he doing awesome in AEW.

Others, however, pointed to his decorated run with Sheamus as The Bar before suggesting he had done little to elevate the ROH Title before his loss to Chris Jericho.

El Barce @Barce115 @LightMatane the bar > anything hes doing in aew. The guy got a push of 3 weeks . He did nothing for the tittle the moment chris jericho pins him the tittle means something @LightMatane the bar > anything hes doing in aew. The guy got a push of 3 weeks . He did nothing for the tittle the moment chris jericho pins him the tittle means something

It isn't much but it's something @LightMatane Because at least he was on TV more and did something other than stand around in the background while Jericho and Bryan fight.It isn't much but it's something @LightMatane Because at least he was on TV more and did something other than stand around in the background while Jericho and Bryan fight.It isn't much but it's something

UpgradedToBongs @c_chrishawn @LightMatane he’s literally in the same exact position he was in WWE a midcarder @LightMatane he’s literally in the same exact position he was in WWE a midcarder

Kana's Guy @ChristianOquen9 @LightMatane he shouldn't have lost to Jericho, but his run has been good so far, even tho these last few days he hasn't got some TV time. @LightMatane he shouldn't have lost to Jericho, but his run has been good so far, even tho these last few days he hasn't got some TV time.

Willie Earl @ThaJuice_ @LightMatane He’s the champ of a pretend brand …..sorry but he was @LightMatane He’s the champ of a pretend brand …..sorry but he was

Jared walker @sleepyjay1 @LightMatane What did he do in aew win the roh title just to drop it cause they want to go main stream @LightMatane What did he do in aew win the roh title just to drop it cause they want to go main stream

Jive_Soul_Feels_Ucey @CMQ81 🏻 @LightMatane Probably cos he’s done literally nothing in AEW @LightMatane Probably cos he’s done literally nothing in AEW 👍🏻

SKW @SKW_25 @LightMatane Tf has he done in AEW that’s so great? @LightMatane Tf has he done in AEW that’s so great?

Who the hell actually cares about putting on "wrestling" matches. Make money.



What good is the knowledge that you had a good "wrestling" career when you have to rely on crowdfunding to support yourself? @LightMatane Everybody's better off in WWE.Who the hell actually cares about putting on "wrestling" matches. Make money.What good is the knowledge that you had a good "wrestling" career when you have to rely on crowdfunding to support yourself? @LightMatane Everybody's better off in WWE. Who the hell actually cares about putting on "wrestling" matches. Make money. What good is the knowledge that you had a good "wrestling" career when you have to rely on crowdfunding to support yourself?

Judging by the reactions, a few share the belief that he may have had the better side of things in WWE as opposed to AEW. He is only four months deep into his All Elite career, so it's still early.

Claudio Castagnoli will challenge for the ROH Title at AEW Full Gear

Castagnoli has an opportunity to recapture the ROH Title at the upcoming Full Gear event. He will challenge for Jericho's belt in a four-way match against Le Champion, Sammy Guevara, and Bryan Danielson.

It's shaping up to be an intriguing battle, with Guevara and Jericho coming from the Jericho Appreciation Society and Bryan and Claudio belonging to the Blackpool Combat Club.

WrestleFeed @WrestleFeedApp Chris Jericho will defend the ROH World Championship in a Fatal 4-Way match against Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli & Sammy Guevara at the AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view. Chris Jericho will defend the ROH World Championship in a Fatal 4-Way match against Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli & Sammy Guevara at the AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view. https://t.co/HNeB93gyQC

Bryan will also wrestle Guevara on this week's Dynamite, squaring off against the Spanish God in a two-out-of-three Falls match. He had previously challenged Jericho's title but lost after Daniel Garcia's interference.

What have you made of Claudio Castagnoli's AEW run thus far? Join the discussion in the comments section below.

