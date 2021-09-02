Juventud Guerrera praises AEW and WWE for trusting older wrestlers

WCW legend Juventud Guerrera, who recently wrestled in his first match in AEW, stated that older pro wrestling stars "can still go" in the ring.

Speaking with Wrestling Inc, Juventud Guerrera heaped praise on AEW's higher-ups for combining homegrown talent with legends of the bygone era to expand their roster.

He also reflected on a time when WWE no longer believed in superstars well past their prime. He added that the company now holds a different perspective, citing Bobby Lashley and Rey Mysterio as prime examples:

“AEW has been doing a great job of blending youth with experience. I think it’s the perfect combination." Guerrera continued, "For years, other companies didn’t do it. They didn’t even trust guys who are over 35 or 40, until a few years ago. Finally, you see now in WWE – a guy like Bobby Lashley who is 45 and looks great. A lot of us [older guys] can still go. Even Rey Mysterio, who is my age, is still doing great."

@AEW @AEWonTNT

AEW makes new Pro Wrestling Historical Moments!

And this with Sting, CM Punk and Darby Alin was another Historical Moment!



The Three Man represents Best of The Past, Today and in the Future in Pro Wrestling.

Thank you to AEW, Sting, CM Punk and Darby Alin! pic.twitter.com/RIzFvQrIRw — Austin DTA1 #RockandTweet (@AustinDTA1) September 2, 2021

Juventud Guerrera's statement couldn't have been more agreeable as AEW hasn't shown any reluctance to sign legendary stars, be it Mark Henry or Sting, who are currently 50 and 62 years old, respectively.

Meanwhile, some of WWE's well-established legends left due to poor booking from management. For years, fans have witnessed WWE using the star credibility of aged wrestlers to pave the way for the younger generation to come.

Bobby Lashley has become the longest reigning African American WWE Champion in history, he’s held the title for 183 days now.



He’s been a great champion so far IMO. pic.twitter.com/0wwPsjv467 — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) August 31, 2021

Elevating rising talent was never an issue, but many veterans felt that their legacies were being sacrificed.

Nevertheless, the recent push for WWE Champion Bobby Lashley has been an excellent development in the eyes of many fans.

Daniel Bryan and Ric Flair could become AEW's next blockbuster signees

Ric Flair (left) and Daniel Bryan (right)

AEW signing multiple ex-WWE superstars has been the story of 2021. If current rumors are to be believed, this trend could continue with Daniel Bryan's debut at the All Out event on September 5th.

Meanwhile, Ric Flair is also expected to sign with the promotion, given how Andrade El Idolo reportedly wants the Flair family in Tony Khan's company.

While Flair is currently 72 years old, Bryan turned 40 a few months ago.

What's your take on AEW's current roster? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Kartik Arry