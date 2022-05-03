Kazuchika Okada gives update on his participation in AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door 

IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada plans to represent NJPW at Forbidden Door - the June 26 event co-promoted with AEW.

Okada defended his title at NJPW Wrestling Dontaku on May 1st. His opponent on the night was former three-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion Tetsuya Naito. It has been confirmed that Bullet Club's Jay White will challenge Okada next, at Dominion 6.12.

The Rainmaker was asked to comment on the events of Dontaku, Jay White, and Forbidden Door during the post-event press conference. He hailed the collaboration as a chance for AEW and NJPW to expand their collective audiences:

"Well, of course I don’t know what shape that event will take, but the fact that we’re having this combined event at all means I should absolutely be a part of it. There wouldn’t be much point in having a supershow like that if I’m not there. I think that we’ll create some more NJPW fans in the process, just like some NJPW fans in Japan will be discovering AEW as well."

While no matchups have been confirmed for the event, Okada has teased working with CM Punk and Bryan Danielson down the line. If Punk is able to defeat Hangman Adam Page at AEW Double or Nothing on May 29, it's possible fans could see a champion vs. champion affair.

AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door is the next in a line of co-promoted New Japan events in 2022

Okada pointed out that 2022 has been the year of co-promoted events in New Japan Pro Wrestling. The King of Sports has thus far worked with fellow Japanese promotions Pro Wrestling NOAH and AJPW in their 50th year as a company.

"I think it’s definitely fitting for this 50th year. in January we wrestled with NOAH, recently it was NJPW and AJPW in the Korakuen Anniversary so this continues that spirit, absolutely," said Okada.

NJPW's collaboration with NOAH came on the third night of Wrestle Kingdom 16. They then joined forces with All Japan Pro Wrestling to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the legendary Korakuen Hall.

Okada will defend his world title against Jay White at Dominion before focusing on Forbidden Door. The Switchblade has featured on AEW programming already, and had his own piece to say as he interrupted Tony Khan's initial announcement.

The results of Dominion will determine whether White heads to the Chicago event with the IWGP title or the Rainmaker continues his reign when he crosses the Forbidden Door.

Edited by Jacob Terrell