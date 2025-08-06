Kamille Quitely Makes Major Career Move After Suddenly Disappearing from AEW

An interesting update on Kamille has surfaced following her extended absence from AEW. She has seemingly made a major career move amid her current hiatus and has done this alongside her husband.The Brickhouse has not been featured in the Jacksonville-based promotion since late November, following her split with Mercedes Moné. Her last appearance in the ring was a month before that, when she lost to Kris Statlander. This loss triggered the events that led up to the end of her partnership with The CEO.PWInsider has reported that Kamille and her husband, NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Thom Latimer, announced a project together. They were opening the Redemption Wrestling Academy in the Florida Panhandle area.Kamille filed a trademark amidst her AEW absenceThe AEW powerhouse had filed for an interesting trademark during her hiatus from the company previously. She ended up filing for the phrase The Cat 5, but has yet to disclose what this would be for. According to the trademark filing, it is said to be wrestling-related.The entire description can be read below:&quot;Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.&quot;Kamille's AEW absence and her plans remain in question. She arrived at the company as Mercedes Moné's muscle, but following their split, she has not been featured or mentioned in any way since.It remains to be seen if she'll make any more appearances, or whether this may be a case of her being away until her contract comes to an end.