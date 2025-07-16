Kamille files a major trademark 8 months after suddenly disappearing from AEW

Kamille has suddenly filed an interesting trademark amid her longtime absence from AEW. This comes at an interesting time, as the trademark is said to be used in the context of wrestling.

The Brickhouse has not been seen on AEW TV since November, when she stopped being Mercedes Moné's muscle. In terms of in-ring action, her last match for the promotion was on October 30, 2024, against Kris Statlander.

Kamille has filed for the trademark of "The Cat 5" for entertainment in the nature of professional wrestling. It is unclear what this will end up being used for, given that she is inactive in AEW currently. USPTO's description of the trademark can be seen below.

"Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes."

Kamille is set to make her in-ring return outside AEW

Meanwhile, Kamille has just announced that she is set to make her return to the ring for the first time in eight months. She took to social media to announce this.

On Instagram, the former NWA Women's Champion revealed that she'll be appearing at Pro Wrestling King's show in Mishawaka, Indiana. She revealed that she'll be in action during the all-women's show that night. She also hinted at there being more appearances, as she asked fans to guess where she could show up next.

“Ohhhhhhhh IM BACK baby 💃🏼 !!! July 26th, it’s a double feature. My hubby on the 2pm show and then giving a seminar at 4:30, and THEN you can catch me in ACTION for the first time in EIGHT months on the ALL WOMENS show. Bell time 7pm! 🔔 WHERE WILL I SHOW UP NEXT 👀🤔🤭.”

Given that Kamille may be starting to become more active in wrestling, it remains to be seen if this will lead to her return to AEW. She barely had a run following her debut as her partnership with Mercedes Moné was short-lived. She could instead pursue a singles run.

