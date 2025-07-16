Kamille's return officially announced, but not in AEW

Kamille’s return to the ring has been officially announced, but the catch is that it is not in AEW. The Brickhouse has not been seen for a long time in the Jacksonville-based company.

Ad

The former enforcer of Mercedes Mone was last seen in November of last year, when she split from the former WWE star and turned face. Despite the turn, she was surprisingly not used for reasons unknown.

She has now taken to Instagram to announce her return for July 26 in Indiana. She wrote:

“Ohhhhhhhh IM BACK baby 💃🏼 !!! July 26th, it’s a double feature. My hubby on the 2pm show and then giving a seminar at 4:30, and THEN you can catch me in ACTION for the first time in EIGHT months on the ALL WOMENS show. Bell time 7pm! 🔔 WHERE WILL I SHOW UP NEXT 👀🤔🤭.”

Ad

Trending

Ad

Her question towards the end, asking her fans where she would show up next, will keep everyone intrigued and also make them wonder about her AEW return.

Tony Khan briefly spoke about Kamille

AEW President Tony Khan is someone who keeps a tab on all his stars.

On a recent appearance on the Battleground Podcast, he was asked about the whereabouts of the Brickhouse. Interestingly, he gave a cryptic answer but suggested she could be back to confront Mercedes Mone. He said:

Ad

“That’s a great question. We don’t know who attacked Kamille, and the last time we saw her, she was attacked. We know she had a breakup with Mercedes Mone in their business relationship. Mercedes is flourishing since then. She’s done really well on her own. But Kamille, we haven’t seen her since she was attacked, and we’re not sure what that was and what that was about. I do think that’s an interesting thought for sure, and it’s something to keep an eye on, but that would be a great matchup. When Kamille does return to get payback for that attack, it’ll be interesting to see who she goes after and what that was.”

Ad

Tony Khan will hope that his star comes back soon and will surely keep an eye on the event later this week.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sujay Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels. Know More