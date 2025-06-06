Real reason behind Kamille's AEW absence finally revealed - Reports

AEW star Kamille has been absent for over six months. She used to be a henchwoman for TBS Champion Mercedes Mone. However, tensions between them grew day by day, and in November 2024, she finally decided to call off the alliance. Days later, she was written off TV after a mystery attacker ambushed her.

During her hiatus, the former NWA World Women's Champion promoted the Queen of the Ring, playing an integral role in the film. For months, AEW didn't mention the Brickhouse in her program. However, a recent update may clarify the star's status with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Recently, Fightful.com reported that Tony Khan ended their alliance, as he believed the pairing wasn't working. Additionally, the duo was scheduled to compete together, but that didn't happen either. Currently, she has been working on a TV project for the summer. It was also reported that the powerhouse star has too much time left on the existing contract.

Tony Khan opens up about Kamille

The Brickhouse's unexplained absence raised many eyebrows in the company. In March, Tony Khan gave a vague answer.

While speaking on Battleground, the AEW President claimed that the former NWA World Women's Champion was attacked backstage the last time she was on TV.

"We don’t know who attacked Kamille, and the last time we saw her, she was attacked. We know she had a breakup with Mercedes Mone in their business relationship. Mercedes is flourishing since then. She’s done really well on her own. But Kamille, we haven’t seen her since she was attacked, and we’re not sure what that was and what that was about. I do think that’s an interesting thought for sure, and it’s something to keep an eye on, but that would be a great matchup," he said.

It will be interesting to see when the Brickhouse returns to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

