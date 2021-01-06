Karl Anderson teases a Bullet Club reunion with The Young Bucks and takes a shot at AJ Styles in the process

The trio of Kenny Omega, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows have been running roughshod through IMPACT Wrestling. The newly crowned AEW World Champion has been making all the noise since appearing on IMPACT and will also be competing for the promotion soon.

Meanwhile, Karl Anderson has taken to Twitter to tease a potential reunion with The Young Bucks. The Machine Gun was once a part of the iconic faction with Matt and Nick Jackson, and in one of his latest tweets, Anderson hinted towards a Bullet Club reunion.

Karl Anderson teases Bullet Club reunion

While teasing the Bullet Club reunion on social media, Karl Anderson did take a subtle shot at former stablemate AJ Styles. Given the fact that Anderson is not allowed to work alongside The Phenomenal One anymore, he erased Styles from a Bullet Club group photo that was taken during their NJPW days.

The image clearly implies the Superstars Karl Anderson is currently allowed to work with, through IMPACT's relationship with AEW.

Here is The Machine Gun's tweet featuring Luke Gallows, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega:

At the upcoming IMPACT: Hard To Kill pay-per-view, The Good Brothers will team up with Kenny Omega for the first time in years. The trio will face the group of Rich Swann and The Motor City Machine Guns.

Is Karl Anderson teasing a reunion with The Young Bucks?

Within the course of the past week, The Young Bucks themselves have sent out a few tweets hinting towards the fact that the original Elite trio will live forever. The Bucks' tweets have clearly indicated the fact that they could be set to reunite with Kenny Omega, for the first time since he's gone rogue in AEW and has won the AEW World Championship.

Omega and The Bucks first formed The Elite when The Cleaner took over the Bullet Club's leadership from AJ Styles in NJPW. Since then, the group has had each other's backs through the hardest of time periods and even in AEW, the trio has teamed up on multiple occasions, as well.

It remains to be seen if The Good Brothers will appear on AEW and take the promotion by storm by reuniting with The Bucks, completely reuniting the former members of the Bullet Club.