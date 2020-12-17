Karl Anderson teases a Good Brothers appearance on AEW Dynamite tonight

Last night on IMPACT Wrestling, there was a Bullet Club reunion. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega shared the TV screen with IMPACT World Tag Team Champions the Good Brothers, Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson, for the first time in several years.

The three men have been booked together to face the Motor City Machine Guns and IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann at IMPACT's next PPV, Hard to Kill next month.

If Anderson's latest tweet is any indication, we won't need to wait until 2021 to see the former Bullet Club members together again. The Machine Gun took to social media this afternoon to say these teasing words:

Will the Bullet Club reunion tour head to AEW Dynamite tonight?

There have been two times in the last couple of years where wrestling fans thought Gallows and Anderson heading to AEW was a no brainer, but each time it didn't happen. Is the third time finally the charm?

Will the Good Brothers finally make their AEW Dynamite debuts tonight alongside the World Champion in Kenny Omega? You'll have to tune into AEW Dynamite to find out.

Tonight on AEW Dynamite, the AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will be in action as he steps into the ring against Joey Janela in an AEW World Championship Eliminator Match. No disqualifications, anything goes.

This certainly sounds like the perfect scenario for Gallows and Anderson to get involved and make their presence felt. Tonight should be very interesting.

Are you excited about potentially seeing Gallows and Anderson on AEW Dynamite tonight? Has the storyline been fun for you so far? Where would you like to see things go from here in the relationship between AEW and IMPACT Wrestling? Let us know by sounding off in the comments sections below.