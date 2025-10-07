Karrion Kross breaks silence on potentially joining AEW after WWE exit

The former NXT Champion, Karrion Kross opened up on possibly going to AEW following his recent WWE departure. Kross's better half also disclosed that they had talks with Tony Khan's promotion in the past.
Karrion Kross recently departed the WWE alongside his wife, Scarlett, despite massive fan support. He has now returned to the independent wrestling scene as well. There have been speculations regarding Kross possibly heading to AEW following his departure.
Speaking with Chris Van Vliet on Insights, Karrion was asked whether he is in talks with AEW. Kross refused to reveal who he and Scarlett talked to:
"I don't think we should say who we do or don't talk to," Kross said
Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!
Kross's wife, Scarlett, also revealed that they had talks with Tony Khan's promotion before their WWE return in 2022, but the story didn't make sense:
"We have friends everywhere. That's the thing. We have friends everywhere. Around 2022 right before we came back, there was a conversation about you coming in, but the story wasn't, it didn't really make sense," Scarlett said. [H/T chrisvanvliet.com]
Former WWE star is open to seeing Karrion Kross in AEW
The former WWE star, Ricochet was recently asked about Karrion Kross potentially coming to AEW. In an interview with Ariel Helwani, Ricochet expressed his excitement about the idea of Kross going All Elite and listed down several dream matches for him as well:
"Yeah, he's great... I think ... again ... you think Karrion vs. Ospreay is a great match, vs. Takeshita will be a great match, vs. Fletcher, vs. Swerve, you know, so I think there can be a lot of great matches he can have; he's a great character. Yeah, I don't see... I think any company, honestly, I think any company would be... He would be great in any company because I think he brings something the fans want to see," Ricochet said.
Fans will have to wait and see if Kross will ever show up in All Elite Wrestling.
These WWE stars may not return on-screen! Who are they?