Ricochet opens up on 6ft 4in star's potential move to AEW following WWE exit 

A highly popular star has been rumored to join AEW after departing WWE. Should that happen, Ricochet seems to have no issues and is more than open to welcoming him to the landscape of All Elite Wrestling.The aforementioned star, who stands at 6ft 4 inches tall and was a former NXT champion, is Karrion Kross. The dynamic star was always a promising talent who was brought to WWE in 2022. After three years of being a mid-card star, Kross experienced a major resurgence in 2025 and garnered major attention from the fans.This led to Kross being heavily featured on their television programming and even being scheduled for top matches at their Premium Live Events. However, after his defeat at the hands of Sami Zayn at WWE SummerSlam 2025, Kross left WWE alongside his wife, Scarlett, as their contracts expired and were not renewed. Amidst making appearances on the independent circuit, Kross has also been speculated to join AEW. On the recent episode of The Ariel Helwani Show, Ricochet was enthusiastic about the idea of Kross joining the company and believed that he could have great matches against top stars like Swerve Strickland, Will Ospreay, and Kyle Fletcher.&quot;Yeah, he's great ... I think ...again ... you think, Karrion vs Ospreay is a great match, vs Takeshita will be a great match, vs Fletcher, vs Swerve ... you know, so I think there can be a lot of great matches he can have, he's a great character ... yeah I don't see ... I think any company honestly, I think any company would be ... he would be great in any company because I think he brings something the fans want to see.&quot;Ricochet gives a candid opinion on Samantha Irvin potentially joining AEW In the same interview, Ricochet also spoke about his wife and former WWE ring announcer, Samantha Irvin. When asked if she would follow in his footsteps and join AEW, The One and Only believed that she would consider it. However, as of now, it was not a role she wanted to be limited to.“She probably would consider it, for sure, but I think right now she… she honestly was thinking about leaving and letting it be known for a little bit that she wanted to leave before I was even, six or seven months before I was (leaving), she was already thinking about it. Not that she didn’t like announcing. She loved the actual act and being in the front row. For her, saying someone’s weight and hometown wasn’t her dream. She made it obvious she wanted to do more.&quot;With Ricochet being a cornerstone for AEW since his debut in 2024, it remains to be seen if his wife could also join the promotion in the future.