Karrion Kross hints at massive WWE arrival of two stars after they get released from AEW

Karrion Kross has hinted at a massive WWE arrival of two stars after they recently got released from AEW. If this happens, the fans will no doubt love it.

Kross is coming back into the WWE spotlight, which has been refreshing to see. He had been without a proper story for a long time, but it is slowly looking like he will be pushed into getting some action.

AEW recently released Dutch and Vincent of the Righteous, which shocked many wrestling fans. Though not heavily featured in AEW, they were regulars in Ring of Honor.

With both of them now out of AEW, Kross took to X/Twitter to post a video of him listening to the theme song of the Righteous. Right at the end, he snaps his fingers and says "tick tock," suggesting that the recently released stars might be coming to WWE.

Fans urge WWE to sign Dutch and Vincent and pair them with Karrion Kross

Karrion Kross was not the only one who was seemingly excited about the AEW releases of both Dutch and Vincent. The fans also had their say; some even urged Triple H to sign them up.

In the immediate aftermath of their release, fans took to X/Twitter to express their opinions. One fan said that bringing them to WWE and pairing them with Karrion Kross would do wonders for their careers. Another fan also advised Triple H to get them to WWE NXT and boost the tag team division.

It will be interesting to see if Triple H will heed the fans' requests and whether he would be interested in bringing the former AEW stars to WWE.

