"Sign them WWE," "They'd be great with Kross" - Fans left stumped after popular stars shockingly leave AEW

Wrestling fans seemingly want WWE to acquire a well-liked AEW tag team whose members are seemingly on their way out of the Tony Khan-led promotion. The duo in question, Vincent and Dutch, have not been featured on the company's regular television programming for some time.

The Righteous were last seen in action inside an All Elite Wrestling ring on the September 11 episode of AEW Dynamite this past year, where they unsuccessfully competed in a Championship Gauntlet for a shot at the World Tag Team Titles. The enigmatic stars were featured more generally on ROH throughout 2024, and even competed on one of the company's tapings last month in a multi-person tag match.

Recently, it was noted that Vincent and Dutch's profiles had been removed from AEW's roster page. A report from PWInsider later confirmed their departure from the company and its sister-promotion, Ring of Honor.

Fans have taken to X/Twitter to comment on The Righteous leaving All Elite Wrestling. Users shared their views on how Tony Khan utilized the duo, speculated on their potential upcoming indie run, and even argued that WWE should sign them to appear alongside Karion Kross and Aleister Black, alluding to the performers' shared character aesthetics.

"Cannot wait to see they run in the indies," wrote a user.

"This is a fumble," stated a user.

"They have one of the coolest gimmicks in the biz! Would love to see them in [WWE] NXT doing a Devils Rejects type storyline," posted a fan.

"Could be a solid fit alongside Karrion Kross or Aleister Black in WWE…..!" noted a fan.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for The Righteous.

A recent AEW acquisition opened up on his debut in the company

While All Elite Wrestling has recently witnessed its share of departures, the Jacksonville-based promotion has also added several globally-renowned names to its locker room. This includes Josh Alexander, who debuted on AEW Dynamite: Spring BreakThru as Hangman Page's Owen Hart Cup wild card opponent. The Walking Weapon was unsuccessful in defeating The Cowboy, and shocked the fans afterwards by attacking the former World Champion to align himself with Don Callis.

Appearing recently on Busted Open Radio, Alexander opened up on his All Elite arrival and revealed that he wanted to be introduced to the company as a heel and join forces with The Invisible Hand.

"I had a conversation with Scott [D'Amore] probably a month before I debuted because I didn't know what was going on and I was still waiting on visas and stuff like that. I was like, 'I kind of hope I get put me with Don and they make me a heel starting out.' You can come in as a babyface and if it hits, it hits, but for me, personal experience, I started in TNA as a heel, I wanted to start in AEW as a heel as well because I could establish everything there."

It remains to be seen if Tony Khan will continue expanding his promotion roster over the next few months.

