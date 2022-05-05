"She deserves it" - Karrion Kross sends message after AEW star wins major title

Karrion Kross praised Mercedes Martinez after she became the Undisputed ROH Women's Champion on this week's AEW Dynamite.

Martinez challenged debutant Deonna Purrazzo in the main event of the Wednesday night show. Despite being relatively short in length, it was an entertaining back-and-forth bout, thanks to the great chemistry between the IMPACT Wrestling star and Mercedes Martinez.

However, the ending left the fans in shock. Most viewers had expected Deonna Purrazzo to retain her title, but Martinez made her opponent tap to the Dragon Sleeper. The show went off the air with Mercedes Martinez standing tall, with the interim and ROH Women's Title.

Moments later, Karrion Kross responded to a graphic shared on ROH's social media about Martinez's win. The former NXT Champion tweeted that the veteran performers "deserved" the win on AEW Dynamite.

"She deserves it."

Mercedes Martinez won the Interim ROH Women's Championship at Supercard of Honor earlier last month, where she bested Willow Nightingale.

Karrion Kross thinks Deonna Purrazzo could come back for the title in AEW

In a separate tweet, Kross responded to a fan who wrote that he wished Deonna Purrazzo had retained her ROH Women's Title, and that The Virtuosa should become a regular in AEW to fix its women's division.

Karrion Kross replied that he's sure the IMPACT Wrestling star will return to reclaim her title in a rematch against Mercedes Martinez.

"I wouldn’t count her out, no doubt she’ll be back for her rematch," tweeted Kross

Going by how well-received Purrazzo's debut was with fans, it's safe to assume it's only a matter of time before she steps back inside an All Elite Wrestling ring.

