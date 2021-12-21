Top talent makes surprise debut on AEW against Andrade El Idolo

Andrade El Idolo recently made his first AEW appearance since the brutal street fight against Cody Rhodes on AEW Dark: Elevation.

The man who faced Andrade was Kaun, a top talent who has held various titles around the world since making his debut in the year 2017.

The Cameroonian-born Minnesota native is best known for being a part of the popular 'Shane Taylor Productions' stable. Taylor himself recently commented that he and his team would love to take part in a trios match with The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega a.k.a. The Elite.

While Kaun came out of the bout as the loser, he was anything but a loser in the eyes of the fans both in attendance and on social media. He was met with praise for his technique, strength and his ability to take it to a much more established star like Andrade.

If Kaun keeps making strong showings on shows like Dark: Elevation against opponents of Andrade's caliber, it might not be too long before he officially becomes 'All Elite'.

Andrade wasn't the only one to face an AEW debutant

Also on Dark: Elevation, there was another AEW debut for Amber Rodriguez. She was unfortunately another victim of Thunder Rosa's winning streak.

Rodriguez, who is currently a member of the US Coast Guard, controlled the early portion of the match. The more experienced Rosa took the match by the scruff of its neck and made quick work of the debuting Rodriguez.

With 9 years experience in the business, including stints in places like CZW and MCW, Amber Rodriguez has the potential to break out if given the right direction by the right people. Will AEW be that place for her? Only time will tell.

What do you make of these debuts on AEW Dark? Is there any other talent you would like to see become All Elite? Let us know in the comments section below!

