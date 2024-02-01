Kazuchika Okada appears and helps a former WWE World Champion in a massive invasion angle? Analyzing the potential storyline

The former IWGP World Champion, Kazuchika Okada, who has left New Japan Pro Wrestling after years and is expected to land on either WWE or AEW, could be seen assisting a former World Champion and tag team partner.

There are plenty of rumors circulating around Kazuchika Okada and where he will be landing now that he has shockingly left New Japan Pro Wrestling after a legendary run. While The Rainmaker might be heading to the Stamford-based promotion, he could sign a full-time AEW deal and join his recent tag team partner, Jon Moxley.

Mox tagged with Okada to take on the team of Minoru Suzuki and Taichi at the NJPW The New Beginning event back in 2020. Furthermore, The Rainmaker has made multiple appearances on AEW TV in the past as well.

Currently, Moxley is involved in a feud with CMLL wrestlers, who have invaded AEW in Kayfabe and set their sights on the Blackpool Combat Club. In order to even the odds, Kazuchika Okada can make his anticipated appearance on AEW TV and assist Moxley in his task of shooing away the Lucha wrestlers.

Okada also has a history with the other BCC member, Bryan Danielson, who showed him respect after their recent encounter at the NJPW WrestleKingdom event. While it's all speculation at the moment, if AEW does book this angle, it would produce some interesting storylines.

Kazuchika Okada issued a statement after surprisingly leaving NJPW

After a 17-year run, Kazuchika Okada decided to part ways with NJPW and issued a statement amid the rumors of him going to AEW or WWE:

"Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro Wrestling for 17 years! thank you very much! I laughed, got angry, cried, it was great! I look forward to playing the remaining three games as a free agent!"

Meanwhile, Okada continues to be a hot topic among the internet wrestling community, and only time will tell where he ends up signing.

