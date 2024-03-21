Kazuchika Okada breaks silence after winning his first title in AEW merely 14 days after signing

In case it wasn't obvious already, Kazuchika Okada will be a big deal in AEW. Following his victory over Eddie Kingston for the AEW Continental Champion, The Rainmaker took to social media to post a five-word message.

Kazuchika was unveiled as a full-time AEW member on March 6th, when he appeared unannounced and turned heel by aligning himself with The Young Bucks, forming the new Elite.

On this week's packed AEW Dynamite episode in Toronto, Okada defeated Eddie Kingston to become only the second man ever to wear the belt around his waist.

Okada's first title triumph in the Jacksonville-based promotion comes just over two weeks after his signing, and the former IWGP Champion showed off his new possession immediately after the show.

Posting a backstage photo of him with the AEW Continental title, Kazuchika also had a straightforward yet effective message.

"I did it! Continental Champion!" wrote Okada.

Expand Tweet

Eddie Kingston was very emotional backstage after losing to Kazuchika Okada on AEW Dynamite

Having been the inaugural AEW Continental Champion, Eddie Kingston's run with the title came to an abrupt end at 82 days.

Kingston, however, still has two of his three titles from the Triple Crown Championship, which he will also defend respectively in the near future.

Following a crushing defeat to Okada, AEW cameras caught up with a visibly emotional Eddie Kingston, who gave the new champion props for being the better man in their fight.

The Mad King also urged Okada to treat the Continental Championship with respect, similar to how the Japanese star elevated the IWGP World Title. Eddie Kingston had admittedly done everything to make the recently introduced AEW gold mean more on TV, and he hoped Kazuchika Okada would continue the good work.

It will be interesting to witness The Rainmaker's reign in the coming weeks.

Cody Rhodes was NOT A MISTAKE. Go back to the day he was born by clicking HERE