"AEW is on a different level" - Kazuchika Okada discusses difference between Forbidden Door and Wrestle Kingdom

Kazuchika Okada has described the difference between AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door and the Pro Wrestling NOAH collaboration at Wrestle Kingdom 16.

NJPW and All Elite Wrestling will join forces on June 26 to co-promote Forbidden Door on pay-per-view. Details are scarce at the moment, but the upcoming event has controlled discussion among the fanbase since it was announced, especially with the promise of inter-promotional dream matches between the world's best.

New Japan worked with fellow Japanese promotion Pro Wrestling NOAH during Night Three of Wrestle Kingdom 16. Okada admitted ahead of the January event that he was unaware of NOAH's product and who they were. Naturally, the topic came up regarding AEW at today's Wrestling Dontaku press conference.

The Rainmaker noted that he is aware of Tony Khan's promotion, as it's a larger company than NOAH. He further explained how NJPW and All Elite Wrestling can expand their respective audiences with Forbidden Door:

"Well, AEW is on a different level to NOAH, so yes, I’m aware (laughs). They definitely have world class talent, but no matter how many great wrestlers they may have, I’m sure there are a lot of people who have never heard of them. And it goes both ways - there are AEW fans who only watch AEW and will be seeing Kazuchika Okada for the first time."

NJPW Global @njpwglobal



Kazuchika Okada made it very clear that he would be a part of



njpw1972.com/120442



#njdominion #njpw 'There'd be no point in a supershow like this if I wasn't part of it'Kazuchika Okada made it very clear that he would be a part of #AEWxNJPW Forbuidden Door at the post #njdontaku presser, as he discussed @AEW , @jaywhiteNZ and more! 'There'd be no point in a supershow like this if I wasn't part of it'Kazuchika Okada made it very clear that he would be a part of #AEWxNJPW Forbuidden Door at the post #njdontaku presser, as he discussed @AEW, @jaywhiteNZ and more!njpw1972.com/120442#njdominion #njpw https://t.co/fnQLjT3ClJ

Okada has plenty of history with AEW's top-level talent. His now-legendary rivalry with Kenny Omega took the wrestling world by storm in 2017, and The Rainmaker has teased that he'd be open to revisiting it in the future. Okada even participated at All In, the 2018 supershow that served as the prelude to All Elite Wrestling.

Kazuchika Okada will have to defend his IWGP World title ahead of AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door

Kazuchika Okada has already expressed his desire to compete at Forbidden Door. However, it's unclear if his IWGP World Heavyweight title reign will continue into the Chicago event.

After retaining the title against Tetsuya Naito at Wrestling Dontaku, Jay White made his return to Japan and attacked The Rainmaker. It has since been confirmed that the Switchblade will challenge for the title at Dominion 6.12, taking place just a week prior to Forbidden Door.

NJPW Global @njpwglobal



IWGP World

Kazuchika Okada vs Jay White!



NEVER Openweight

Tama Tonga vs Karl Anderson!



IWGP Tag

Fale & Owens vs Cobb & O-Khan!



#kopw2022

Shingo Takagi vs Taichi!



njpw1972.com/120281



#njdominion #njpw Four championship matches OFFICIAL for Dominion June 12 in Osaka!IWGP WorldKazuchika Okada vs Jay White!NEVER OpenweightTama Tonga vs Karl Anderson!IWGP TagFale & Owens vs Cobb & O-Khan!Shingo Takagi vs Taichi! Four championship matches OFFICIAL for Dominion June 12 in Osaka!IWGP World Kazuchika Okada vs Jay White!NEVER Openweight Tama Tonga vs Karl Anderson!IWGP TagFale & Owens vs Cobb & O-Khan!#kopw2022 Shingo Takagi vs Taichi!njpw1972.com/120281#njdominion #njpw https://t.co/apokKsGle6

White has crossed the proverbial Forbidden Door before, making his in-ring All Elite debut against Trent Beretta in February. He emerged again during the initial announcement of the event on Dynamite, declaring his intentions to use the supershow as his and Bullet Club's statement piece.

No matches have been announced for Okada or Jay White at Forbidden Door thus far, although their clash for the IWGP world title could have some bearing on their card placement.

Edited by Jacob Terrell