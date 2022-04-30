"That’s definitely a direction to take" - Six-time champion optimistic about renewing iconic rivalry with Kenny Omega

Reigning IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada recently spoke about the possibility of rekindling an old feud with AEW star Kenny Omega.

Since Tony Khan and Takami Ohbari announced a joint pay-per-view billed as AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door, wrestling fans have gone berserk over the potential dream matches that could occur between the two promotions.

While a clash between Okada and Omega wouldn't be unique, the idea appeals to those who have fond memories of their iconic rivalry in NJPW. The two men slugged it out in a memorable quadrilogy, culminating in The Cleaner edging out The Rainmaker to capture the IWGP Heavyweight Championship in June 2018.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Kazuchika Okada doubted whether he and Kenny Omega needed to go to war one more time. However, the veteran bluntly asserted that he wouldn't mind renewing the legendary rivalry if fans really are clamoring for it:

“Is there still unfinished business there?” Okada asks. “I’ve already wrestled a lot of great opponents. It was an honor for me last month to team with Tatsumi Fujinami and wrestle against a legend like Yoshiaki Fujiwara. There are a lot of truly great professional wrestlers out there and a lot of possible dream matches. If running me and Kenny back really is a dream match, well then that’s definitely a direction to take.”

Kenny Omega currently holds two victories over Kazuchika Okada in singles competition, meaning that the latter has a score to settle if need be. If AEW and NJPW pull the trigger on this rematch, the two men can recreate history and blow the roof of the United Center in Chicago this year.

Will Kenny Omega be back before AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door?

Kenny Omega has been off AEW television since losing the world title to Hangman Adam Page at last November's Full Gear pay-per-view. At the time of writing, the chances of seeing another match between The Best Bout Machine and Kazuchika Okada look bleak.

The Cleaner is currently recovering from a myriad of injuries which he has sustained over the last few years. Dave Meltzer recently reported that Omega could be set to miss AEW Double or Nothing this year. He is rumored to be recovering from a sports hernia surgery as of now.

With no major update on his return timeframe, it will be interesting to see whether or not he makes it to AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

Do you think destiny will bring Okada and Omega back in the same ring again? Sound off in the comments section below.

