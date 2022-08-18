Kazuchika Okada makes history by winning the G1 Climax 32 by defeating a current top champion

Kazuchika Okada has won the G1 Climax 32 by defeating Will Ospreay in the tournament's final.

This year's tournament was divided into four blocks, with the block winners facing each other in the semi-finals before eventually progressing to the final.

Okada's block consisted of the likes of Jeff Cobb, Jonah, Lance Archer, and other big names and was labeled as the 'monster block.' Whereas, Ospreay got past El Phantasmo, Juice Robinson, Yujiro Takahashi, and Yoshi-Hashi in his block.

The match between the two former IWGP World Heavyweight Champions saw Ospreay hit Okada with the Styles Clash and the High Fly Flow, the respective finishers of AJ Styles and Hiroshi Tanahashi.

Ospreay also hit Kenny Omega's V-Trigger and attempted to execute the One Winged Angel but was unable to do so. Eventually, Okada connected with the Rainmaker to secure the win.

In doing so, Okada has now won his fourth G1 Climax tournament and could go on to face his arch-rival Jay White at next year's Wrestle Kingdom 17, unless Switchblade drops the title before the Tokyo Dome show.

Kazuchika Okada lost the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship to Jay White earlier this year

Earlier this year, Kazuchika Okada lost the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship to Jay White, marking the latter's first reign with the title.

Following his successful title defense against Tetsuya Naito at Wrestling Dontaku, Okada was attacked by the returning Switchblade. The two men crossed paths at Dominion 6.12, where White ended Okada's reign as the world champion at 159 days.

In the lead-up to AEW and NJPW's joint pay-per-view, Forbidden Door, Okada made his debut for Tony Khan's promotion when he assisted Hangman Adam Page from a beatdown at the hands of White and Adam Cole.

At the supershow, Okada unsuccessfully challenged for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship in a Fatal Four Way Match also involving Cole and Page.

