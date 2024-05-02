Kazuchika Okada’s wife issues big statement

AEW star Kazuchika Okada's wife, Suzuko Mimori, recently shared a personal update on social media.

Suzuko Mimori is a popular actress and singer in Japan. She and Okada got hitched in April 2019. In May 2022, the couple announced they were set to become parents and welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in August of the same year. The Rainmaker officially signed with AEW in March 2024. It was later reported that he and his family were planning to permanently shift to the United States.

Kazuchika Okada's wife recently took to X/Twitter to update fans that she would be moving to the US this summer. Mimori also addressed her future as a voice actor.

"Thank you for always supporting Suzuko Mimori. We have a report for all our fans. Starting this summer, I will be moving my base of life to the United States. As for my work as a voice actor, I may not be able to do everything as before, but I would like to continue to cherish the characters I play and continue doing it to the best of my ability."

The 37-year-old further mentioned that she would love to stay connected to her fans in Japan via social media and live events.

"I have no intention of ending my career as an artist. We would like to continue to share "fun" with our fans through live performances and events as we have always done. Although we will be physically far away, I would like to make sure that you can always feel close to me through social media and other means, and I hope to see you again when I return to Japan. Masu. Thank you for your continued support of Suzuko Mimori." [Translated from Japanese to English using Google]

Expand Tweet

Kazuchika Okada is a member of The Elite

Kazuchika Okada has been working with the Jacksonville-based promotion since June 2022. Before officially signing with All Elite Wrestling this year, the 36-year-old was among the biggest stars in New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Okada departed the Japanese promotion in February 2024 and joined The Elite in AEW upon his arrival on the March 6, 2024, episode of Dynamite. The heel faction currently comprises The Rainmaker, The Young Bucks, and Jack Perry.

What do you think about Okada's ongoing heel run in AEW? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback