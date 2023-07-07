AEW star Keith Lee recently broke his silence regarding developments on a storyline for the heat between him and former partner Swerve Strickland.

The relationship between AEW stars Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland has been very interesting. They were known as Swerve in our Glory until the unfortunate incident back in Full Gear 2022 which led to them splitting up. Since then the pair have been on opposite sides of the promotion, with Swerve now being with the Mogul Affiliates.

Despite the animosity between them, the former AEW Tag Team Champions were surprisingly paired together in the Blind Eliminator Tournament for the AEW Tag Team titles. However, they were instantly eliminated due to miscommunication and disharmony with one another.

After their match on Dynamite, the pair had an exchange on Twitter, with Lee cheekily implying that he is still willing and able to put Swerve Strickland away. A fan would chime in and clamor for a match between former partners, to which Keith Lee would simply and directly say that it is not up to him to decide whether that'll happen, he tells the fan that he simply just needs to wait.

"Your handle exposes your level of intelligence, so I shall help you out. That is not within my control. I do not book matches. Eventually... it will occur. The time frame, however, is not up to me. Have a lovely day."

AEW star Keith Lee clearly upset with a certain fan's behavior

AEW star Keith Lee recently called out a fan's behavior. He narrated how a fan did not respect his boundaries, and followed him in the middle of the night to simply ask for a photo. Fans and paparazzi alike have gone to great lengths just to get the scoop, or a chance to have a picture from known people.

Many celebrities themselves have great patience and are willing to have pictures taken, hand out signatures, or receive interviews. But they do it as long as these are asked with proper respect and courtesy. Lee simply called out the fan and warned that there may be greater repercussions for similar behavior.

"I will offer this advice one time ever. So take a screenshot. Make a mantra. Whatever it takes. Do NOT follow someone for a block a two in the middle of the night just because you want a photo. If you do it women, you're creepy. And where I'm from, it gets your a** beat," tweeted Keith Lee.

It seems that as of late the former WWE star has been getting more screentime in AEW. From returning to his old look to taking on more matches over the course of the past few weeks.

What would you want to see next for Keith Lee? Let us know in the comments section below.

