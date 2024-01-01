Keith Lee breaks silence after match against former WWE star gets cancelled at AEW Worlds End

Former WWE Superstar Keith Lee has finally addressed the situation after his supposed opponent last night at Worlds End called him out for not showing up. This star would be Swerve Strickland.

Moments before the event, Tony Khan and management revealed that doctors had not cleared The Limitless One for his match. Lee then revealed that he was going through an injury he had sustained last year. In his stead, his tag team partner Dustin Rhodes was the one who faced Strickland.

Swerve Strickland had a lot to say after his win in his impromptu match. He called out Keith Lee for not appearing, but mentioned that he would now begin to move forward and go after championship gold. The former WWE Superstar took to Twitter to write a response, saying that he would make him regret his words in their next meeting, whenever that would be.

"1 leg... 2 legs ... irrelevant. Ask Cage. I was there. You saw me. Just because Doc pulled me does not make you safe. You may be chosen.... But I'm real. Wherever the next meeting happens, I swear to God you will regret every syllable. ... That's a promise little homie," Lee tweeted.

Samoa Joe acknowledged a former WWE Superstar as a potential challenger

After Samoa Joe finally became the AEW World Champion last night at Words End, he was asked about potential challengers during the media scrum after the pay-per-view. He acknowledged a former WWE Superstar in Swerve Strickland as one of those who could challenge him but claimed that nonetheless, he would still beat him up.

This does not come as a surprise, since the leader of The Mogul Embassy has always been vocal about wanting to become the first-ever African-American world champion in AEW.

"I'll whip Hangman Adam Page's a** any day of the da*n week. Swerve can get it, sure. Hey, who is your favorite? Go ahead, shout out their name, and I'll whip their a**. Like, you'll think this is going to be like, 'I want this guy, I want that guy.' I'll take them all." [From 52:21 - 52:33]

It seems that in the meantime, the Keith Lee vs. Swerve Strickland contest will be bumped back a little more as the former needs to recuperate. But rest assured, the latter will look to back his words, as he could be one of Joe's first challengers in 2024.

