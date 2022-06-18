Keith Lee confronts former WWE Superstar on AEW Rampage, future of fan-favorite team uncertain

The recent friction between Keith Lee and his partner Swerve Strickland has captured the attention of AEW fans. This week's edition of Rampage saw the two confront each other for the first time.

In a recent Casino Battle Royal match on AEW Dynamite, Swerve pulled off a massive upset by eliminating his own tag team partner. Interestingly, the former WWE star did not even look apologetic after the deed was done, as he smiled while staring at Keith Lee.

After a little back-and-forth on Twitter, the two wrestlers came face-to-face this week during a backstage interview on AEW Rampage. The interaction made it clear that Keith Lee was still quite upset with the chain of events. He pointed out that at one point, he had saved Strickland during the Casino Battle Royale match.

However, Swerve stated that the match in question was a singles competition, and he was sure that the Limitless One would have eliminated him sooner or later anyway.

The end of the segment made it clear that Team Taz are still invested in the feud against Swerve in our Glory. Fans will have to stay tuned to see whether the Limitless One and his partner will be able to overcome their differences and work together in the coming weeks.

