Keith Lee to face former WWE star in a first-time-ever match at AEW Double or Nothing - Reports

In exciting news, a highly-anticipated match has been booked for AEW Double or Nothing 2023, and fans can't wait for May 28th. According to reports, the match in question will feature Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland.

Lee made his return to AEW in February and immediately targeted Swerve Strickland, his former tag team partner. Their partnership ended in a brutal manner when Strickland attacked Lee with a cinder block during an episode of Dynamite in December 2022.

The brutal attack left fans shocked and eager for a showdown between the two wrestlers in the ring.

Dave Meltzer has addressed the current plan in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, stating that the Keith Lee vs Swerve Strickland match will be held at the PPV.

“The plan right now is to hold off the first Keith Lee vs. Swerve Strickland match until the PPV,” Meltzer said [H/T- Wrestletalk]

With both men known for their incredible athleticism and showmanship, the upcoming match at Double or Nothing promises to be a true clash of titans.

AEW Double or Nothing is a major event in the wrestling calendar and is set to take place over Memorial Day weekend at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nebraska.

Wrestling Veteran Jim Cornette doubts AEW star dedication to wrestling

Jim Cornette has raised concerns about former WWE Superstar and current AEW star Keith Lee's commitment to pro wrestling.

During a recent episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette criticized Lee's new look, questioning whether he had given up on wrestling and was just showing up to fulfil his contract.

"So, has Keith Lee given up? Has he just said, 'f**k it, I'm stuck in this contract, I want to quit the wrestling business?' It looks like he wants to quit shaving, quit dying his hair, quit training, quit everything, is he just showing up thinking, 'Well, the worst they can do is just send me home where I want to be?' Why would he have just given up like this? ... It couldn't be a purposeful thing where, like, you look good like that, Keith, keep doing it," Cornette said.

However, Keith Lee's recent return match against Chris Jericho on Dynamite suggests that he is still committed to his craft. Ultimately, only time will tell whether Lee's new appearance is a sign of disinterest or simply a personal choice.

