Jim Cornette says maybe 2-time champion in WWE has decided to "quit" pro wrestling

Jim Cornette, a prominent figure in the wrestling industry, has suggested that former WWE wrestler and current AEW star Keith Lee may have given up on pro wrestling.

Lee was released from WWE in November 2021 and signed with AEW in early 2022, where he quickly became a fan favorite and an integral part of the roster. He was even a tag team champion with Swerve Strickland before being attacked by Parker Boudreaux, Trench, and Strickland and subsequently written off TV.

However, the former NXT Champion and North American Champion has since made his return to the ring and is scheduled to face off against Chris Jericho in an exciting matchup on the latest episode of Dynamite.

During an episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran wrestling personality speculated that Keith Lee may have decided to "quit" wrestling altogether.

Cornette was critical of Lee's latest look, where he has gray hair and a gray beard.

"So, has Keith Lee given up? Has he just said, 'f**k it, I'm stuck in this contract, I want to quit the wrestling business?' It looks like he wants to quit shaving, quit dying his hair, quit training, quit everything, is he just showing up thinking, 'Well, the worst they can do is just send me home where I want to be?' Why would he have just given up like this? ... It couldn't be a purposeful thing where, like, you look good like that, Keith, keep doing it," Cornette said. [1:07:30-1:08:00]

AUTHORS OF WRESTLING @authofwrestling



#AEWDynamite Glad to see Keith Lee back on AEW TV tonight as well. A feud with him and Chris Jericho could be a fun one. Glad to see Keith Lee back on AEW TV tonight as well. A feud with him and Chris Jericho could be a fun one.#AEWDynamite https://t.co/6iaGul4Q8s

Former WWE star Keith Lee criticized for whisper singing in AEW by wrestling veteran

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette criticized Keith Lee's promo in AEW during an episode of his podcast.

The industry legend criticized Lee's "whisper singing" and suggested that he may have intentionally tried to "spite" WWE during his time there since the company allegedly didn't like his promos.

"What the f*ck is with Keith Lee and his whisper singing? It was even more prominent... He came out and said in an interview, not on television but an actual legitimate interview that the WWE didn't like his promos. I obviously understand why and it's almost like he's trying to do more of the sh*t that they didn't like to spite them and it sounds ridiculous."

Lee was, until recently, part of a tag team with Dustin Rhodes. It remains to be seen what the future holds for The Limitless One.

