Jim Cornette feels current AEW star is intentionally trying to "spite" WWE

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette brought up a former WWE star's recent promo this week, criticizing his presentation in AEW.

The star in question, Keith Lee, has been with Tony Khan's Promotion since 2022. While he was quite the fan favorite during his time on Vince McMahon's roster, he was released from the company in 2021. He has also previously expressed disdain for his booking in the Stamford-based company, and is seemingly much more at home in AEW.

Addressing his recent backstage promo alongside Dustin Rhodes, Jim Cornette heavily criticized his work during an episode of the Jim Cornette Experience. He also brought up his theory that Keith Lee was intentionally trying to 'spite' WWE.

"What the f*ck is with Keith Lee and his whisper singing? It was even more prominent... He came out and said in an interview, not on television but an actual legitimate interview that the WWE didn't like his promos. I obviously understand why and it's almost like he's trying to do more of the sh*t that they didn't like to spite them and it sounds ridiculous." (0:06 onwards)

The WWE veteran has also criticized Tony Khan's booking decisions in AEW

Jim Cornette has generally been quite critical of the Jacksonville-based Promotion, slamming the All Elite President's management a number of times.

During the ladder match at Dynamite preceding the Revolution pay-per-view, referees were forced to hold a bent ladder to assist Powerhouse Hobbs. Responding to a tweet by Bryce Remsburg regarding the incident, WWE veteran Jim Cornette slammed Tony Khan's booking.

"Here's the thing, Bryce. Your idiot boss is BOOKING matches to paralyze his employees, and your nitwit video game character wanna-be "wrestlers" are HAVING matches to paralyze themselves, so why not cooperate and let them? S**t looks phonier than a football bat either way," Jim Cornette tweeted.

ChaoticFantasy57🥀#RIPHanaKimura @ChaoticFantasy7 @AEW @TrueWillieHobbs I know this is for safety's sake but the image of 3 referees helping Hobbs with the ladder is kinda funny to me lol @AEW @TrueWillieHobbs I know this is for safety's sake but the image of 3 referees helping Hobbs with the ladder is kinda funny to me lol https://t.co/SYwMdn0y6Q

As of now, it remains to be seen how Tony Khan plans to enhance his Promotion's quality in the near future.

