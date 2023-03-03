WWE veteran accuses “idiot” Tony Khan of booking "matches to paralyze" AEW stars

Since the inception of AEW, many veterans, including former WWE names, have spoken about the dangerous nature of some of the weekly actions that take place in Tony Khan's company. Jim Cornette was the latest to comment on this matter.

The most recent episode of AEW Dynamite featured Konosuke Takeshita vs. Ortiz vs. Komander vs. Eddie Kingston vs. AR Fox vs. Action Andretti vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Powerhouse Hobbs, with Samoa Joe in the commentary in a Face of the Revolution Ladder match. Powerhouse Hobbs won the match in one of the most defining victories of his career.

During the match, fans captured footage of the referee Bryce Remsburg holding the ladder steady as the former Team Taz member climbed atop to capture the brass ring. However, he defended his actions in a tweet.

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette then took to Twitter to respond to Remsburg's tweet. You can read it here.

"Here's the thing, Bryce. Your idiot boss is BOOKING matches to paralyze his employees, and your nitwit video game character wanna-be "wrestlers" are HAVING matches to paralyze themselves, so why not cooperate and let them? S**t looks phonier than a football bat either way," Jim Cornette tweeted.

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette has criticized AEW before

In the past, on an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the wrestling veteran criticized the match between Hangman Adam Page and Rush on AEW Dynamite for having a dangerous and sloppy finish.

"I skipped this. I don’t wanna look at that empty-headed, know-nothing that’s ever done anything in this business. Maybe if he listened to advice, ol’ [Hangman Page] I would watch his matches? The finish was Rush hitting the sloppiest, most dangerous-looking piledriver that I have ever seen, for a two count and then seconds later Page was a hundred percent," said Cornette. (1:22:46 onward).

There is no doubt that AEW has had a lot of extreme moments quite often. Former WWE Champion Jon Moxley, for instance, seems to blade himself nearly every week. It remains to be seen if the company will continue in the same vein or if Tony Khan will make any changes.

