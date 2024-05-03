Keith Lee finally speaks about his future amidst puzzling AEW absence

The former WWE NXT North American champion, Keith Lee opened up on his future while reacting to a fan on social media recently in the midst of his absence from AEW for the past few months.

Keith Lee made his AEW debut back in 2022 after he was released from WWE in 2021, and formed a tag team with the current world champion, Swerve Strickland. The duo also won the world tag team titles. However, Lee's run in Tony Khan's promotion has been underwhelming, to say the least since then.

Meanwhile, The Limitless One has been out of action and is yet to appear on AEW TV since December 2023. He last wrestled on an episode of Collision in December last year, where he defeated Brian Cage. However, Lee was taken off TV after that due to injury concerns.

Meanwhile, a fan on the 'X' social media platform recently asked where the 30-year-old star is. Nonetheless, Keith took notice and replied with a heartfelt message revealing he is doing everything he can to handle things:

"Doing everything I can to get things handled. Unexpectedly, It turns out I got some more than decent people in my corner. They know who they are.... and I am forever appreciative. All will be well in time. They will help me get done, what needs to be done. Appreciate the Love."

Keith Lee was pulled from his match at AEW Worlds End 2023

At the AEW Worlds End 2023 pay-per-view in Long Island, Keith Lee was scheduled to square off against his former tag team partner, Swerve Strickland. The fans were excited about the match as there was a history between the two. However, the match was canceled due to Lee's injury concerns.

Meanwhile, Swerve Strickland is now the AEW world champion and fans on the internet are hoping for Keith to show up and challenge his former partner. Only time will tell when The Limitless One will be back on TV.

Do you want to see Swerve vs. Kerith Lee for the AEW world title? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

