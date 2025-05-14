  • home icon
Keith Lee gives major update amid continued AEW absence

By Sujay
Modified May 14, 2025 00:15 GMT
Keith Lee is a former WWE star. (Image credits: wwe.com)
Keith Lee has given a major update amid his continued absence from AEW, and it is something that the fans will be most looking forward to hearing. The talented star is very popular as well.

Lee joined AEW from WWE in 2022 but has not been able to replicate his success in the Stamford-based promotion. That is mainly because of some bad booking on the company's part and his wretched luck with injuries.

His last appearance in the ring came in late 2023 against his former tag team partner, Shane Taylor. Since then, he has undergone surgery on his shoulder and has been out of action. A fan recently tagged him on X/Twitter and asked how he was doing.

Lee responded promptly and had a positive report. He wrote:

“I am excellent, thank you. I hope the same for you!”
Keith Lee opens up about recent social media posts

Despite being away from the ring in a wrestling capacity, Keith Lee has been active on social media, as that is the one avenue he uses to keep in touch with his fans.

Recently, the former WWE star broke his silence about his social media posts and clarified them to his fans. He wrote:

“I am, and have been, okay for quite some time. Thank you for your concern. Perhaps my posts may seem vague from your perspective. But most of what I've said has nothing to do with me or wrestling. I just want to love and uplift people. It is needed for what is on the horizon.”
It is great to see him keep himself in high spirits through social media. His fans will hope that, after his latest social media post, Keith Lee can soon make a comeback and return to doing what he does best.

Edited by Angana Roy
