Former NXT Champion reacts to Samoa Joe's return at ROH

Samoa Joe stunned everyone when he returned to professional wrestling after being let go by WWE earlier this year. The return of the former NXT champion drew reactions from various wrestlers, including Keith Lee.

Joe made his return at Ring of Honor's Supercard of Honor. After the main event, The Samoan Submission Machine made his way to the ring to save newly-crowned undisputed ROH champion Jonathan Gresham from getting attacked by Jay Lethal and Sonjay Dutt.

Keith Lee, who was on Rampage around the same time wrestling Powerhouse Hobbs, took to Twitter to talk about Joe's return. The former NXT champion stated that he should have worn his Samoa Joe t-shirt.

Here's what Lee said:

"Apparently I should have been rocking my Samoa Joe shirt tonight. .....This makes me happy."

Samoa Joe is All Elite and set to appear on Dynamite

As we mentioned earlier, Joe made his long-awaited pro wrestling return to even the odds against Jay Lethal and Sonjay Dutt as they assaulted Jonathan Gresham and Lee Moriarty. After the dust settled, Joe shook the newly-crowned ROH World Champ's hand.

Following his arrival, AEW and ROH owner Tony Khan announced on Twitter that Joe had signed with All Elite Wrestling.

"It’s official! Samoa Joe is ALL ELITE! See you on Wednesday at AEW Dynamite," Khan wrote.

With Joe joining AEW, there are a lot of great candidates for his first feud. After their confrontation at Supercard of Honor, Joe's first opponent could also be Jay Lethal.

The prospect of Joe renewing his old rivalries with the likes of CM Punk and Bryan Danielson is very intriguing. We will find out more as the former appears on next week's edition of AEW Dynamite to address his return.

How excited are you to see Joe in All Elite Wrestling? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

