Keith Lee shares backstage photo with current AEW title holder  

Keith Lee recently took to Twitter to share a photo of himself posing alongside Swerve Strickland and TBS Champion, Jade Cargill. Could a future faction be in the works?

Lee debuted in AEW during a Face of the Revolution qualifying match. He would then go on to compete in the tournament, albeit unsuccessfully. Since his debut, the former WWE star has slowly been building a tag team with Swerve Strickland. More recently, the duo have been going toe-to-toe with Team Taz.

While nothing alludes to Lee, Cargill and Strickland joining forces anytime soon, check out the Tweet of them together backstage:

"The Realest Baddies are Limitless. #AEW" - Lee tweeted.

Keith Lee has mainly wrestled on AEW Rampage since the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match. Some fans have even begun to question his booking, since he's not cut a live promo in front of the crowd since joining AEW.

Fans will have to stay tuned to see if he'll end up capturing the same success in AEW that he did in NXT.

Jim Cornette recently criticized Keith Lee's AEW booking

While some fans aren't too happy with the star's AEW run, former wrestling manager Jim Cornette blasted his current booking.

During an episode of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the critic praised Lee's initial run.

"Keith Lee, as we mentioned, when was his debut on this program? About six weeks ago now, his first match in, was the most perfect debut match I've ever seen anybody have in AEW. He got over like a monster and won convincingly."

Cornette then criticized Lee's recent match on AEW Rampage, pointing out what he felt was a lackluster performance.

"This was the most lackluster performance I've ever seen him put in. Was it the lateness of the hour, the deadness of the crowd after Dynamite?" (H/T: Sportskeeda)

Cornette went on to debate whether Lee's COVID-19 diagnosis in 2020 could have affected him in the long term. While the veteran wrestling personality wasn't happy with his recent performances, he notably sounded hopeful for Lee's future.

