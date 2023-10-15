Keith Lee squashes AEW star on Collision

Former AEW World Tag Team Champion Keith Lee competed in a one-on-one match on this week's episode of Collision.

Lee took on an up-and-coming talent named Turbo Floyd. The Indiana native has wrestled in AEW and ROH numerous times over the past year.

Floyd looked to gain control of the match right from the get-go and even landed a blow on The Limitless One. However, Keith Lee got enraged and immediately pummeled his opponent with impressive strikes.

The Limitless One then took out his opponent and delivered a brutal Cannon Powerbomb to get the win in just over a minute.

After the match, the camera focused on Shane Taylor and Lee Moriarty as they watched the action from the backstage area. The former AEW World Tag Team Champion is not currently involved in a significant feud. Hence, he could have his next program with Moriarty and Taylor.

It will be interesting to see what kind of turn this particular angle will take, given that the two men were seen having a vested interest in the former WWE star's match against Turbo Floyd.

