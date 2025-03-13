Keith Lee suddenly delivers emotional message during AEW hiatus 

Keith Lee was last seen competing on AEW Collision in December 2023. Since then, fans have been somewhat concerned about his sudden absence from the ring.

Some speculated his AEW contract had expired. The star was also reportedly present backstage for a recent edition of Dynamite. The 40-year-old star was signed to WWE from 2018 to 2021, shortly after which AEW became his new wrestling home.

Before disappearing from AEW television, Keith Lee was set to face Swerve Strickland at Worlds End, but the match was canceled due to an injury. It was later reported that he had undergone double knee surgeries. Fast-forward a year and three months, and Lee is nowhere to return soon.

The latest episode of Dynamite was filled with tension from the aftermath of Revolution. MJF and Hangman Page ran into each other again backstage. Ricochet announced his next move after the pay-per-view loss, Toni Storm's new challenger was teased, and much more.

During Dynamite, Keith Lee tweeted:

"I love you. All of you."

Fans immediately responded, expressing concern for the AEW star. His hiatus has not gone unnoticed. Meanwhile, his former tag team partner Swerve Strickland is gearing up to become a two-time AEW World Champion after defeating Ricochet at Revolution.

Keith Lee has given assurance of a massive change in 2025 despite AEW absence

While Keith Lee has not directly given an insight into the happenings of his life and injury update, he has seemed to tease a positive outcome.

In December last year, the 40-year-old tweeted:

"One way or another.... 2025 will be one for the books. Let us all go out of our way to ensure this for ourselves yeah? Go forth. May the force be with you."

The line-up of blockbuster feuds after his return is endless. He could reignite his rivalry with Samoa Joe and Brian Cage or even spark new AEW feuds with the likes of Cope, Ricochet, Will Ospreay, and many more from the roster. A likely gimmick transition could work in his favor on a potential heel turn if he returns to AEW.

A lengthy absence of such magnitude often results in unfortunate news. However, it has set the stage for many feuds and potential title opportunities. With AEW only a couple of events in and Dynasty not too far away, Keith Lee could make his comeback to clarify his stance.

