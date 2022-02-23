"It's just part of the business" – WWE veteran shares his honest thoughts about Cody Rhodes' AEW departure (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Ken Anderson recently opened up about Cody Rhodes' AEW exit, which had shook the wrestling world to its core.

The American Nightmare departed All Elite Wrestling alongside his wife Brandi Rhodes on February 15 after failing to agree to a new contract. Since then, there has been a lot of chatter surrounding why Cody Rhodes chose to take the drastic step as he was also one of the EVPs of the promotion.

Speaking on Sportskeeda UnSKripted, Ken Anderson stated that he isn't aware of the circumstances that led to Cody leaving AEW. However, the former United States Champion explained that performers getting released or exiting a promotion is just part and parcel of the wrestling business. Anderson added that it's common for athletes to shift companies after a certain period:

"I don't know the circumstances, but the wrestling business is just ever-evolving, and people get mad after somebody gets fired or released, but at the end of the day, it's just part of the business. You work for a territory for a certain period of time, and then you move on to a different territory, kind of like the old days, it's just different." said Ken Anderson (27:52 - 28:20)

WWE dropped multiple hints at Cody Rhodes' arrival on this week's RAW

If recent reports are anything to go by, Cody Rhodes is currently WWE-bound and could show up on the company's programming imminently. Though fans expecting him to appear on this week's WWE RAW were left disappointed, the promotion did drop quite a few subtle teases during the episode.

The Miz, whose WrestleMania 38 partner turned out to be Logan Paul, first teased it could be Cody by saying it was someone "dashing." For those unaware, the former AEW star briefly worked under the gimmick "Dashing Cody Rhodes" during his first tenure with the global juggernaut.

Furthermore, Edge, who delivered a blistering promo, asking members of WWE's roster to step up to him, also alluded to Cody's debut, saying he wanted to wrestle someone "undeniable" at WrestleMania 37. The former TNT Champion often spoke about going from undesirable to undeniable" during his AEW run.

Do you think Cody returning to WWE is all but confirmed? Sound off in the comments section below.

