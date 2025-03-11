Kendrick Lamar to AEW rumors addressed by Swerve Strickland

Swerve Strickland addressed the Kendrick Lamar to AEW rumors and gave an interesting answer. The fans will be surprised to hear what he said.

There have been many reports of AEW trying to bring in Kendrick Lamar to counter WWE's bringing in Drake at the Elimination Chamber. Strickland has many connections in the entertainment industry, and he was asked in an interview with Adrian Hernandez on Unlikely if he knew anything about it.

To everyone’s surprise, Swerve Strickland said he did not know about it. He said:

“Oh, I don’t know. I don’t know. I don’t know why you’re talking to me about that. Every time there’s a hip-hop rumor in the atmosphere, they go to Swerve about it? I’m like, I have no idea. If he pops out, that’d be great. Kendrick, I’ve never met the man. I don’t really have a close thing with TDE. Actually, I am friends with Isaiah Rashad."

Continuing the conversation, Strickland noted:

"But that’s the only connection. Little do people know, I was Isiah Scott. I was Isaiah because of Isaiah Rashad in WWE. So that’s where we linked up and became cool. But that’s the only connection I have, and I haven’t spoken to him in a minute, but I have no connection with Kendrick or any of the people coming out. So if he pops out, he shows up, news to me too.” [H/T Fightful]

Swerve Strickland reveals he suffered an injury at AEW Revolution

Swerve Strickland had a hard-hitting match against Ricochet at AEW Revolution. The two former WWE stars took turns inflicting a lot of damage on each other, and there were a lot of close calls, too.

After the show, Strickland revealed that he had a ruptured ear drum at the media scrum.

“Pardon me, everybody. I have a ruptured ear drum right now, so I can only hear from this ear, so, definitely loud with your questions,” he said.

He wants to heal soon and join the main roster, as he can now challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship.

