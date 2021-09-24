"I understand her anger" – Kenny Bolin on Owen Hart Cup in AEW (SK Exclusive)

Legendary wrestling manager Kenny Bolin was a guest on Sportskeeda Wrestling's monthly prediction show to discuss the upcoming WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

When asked about AEW's partnership with the Owen Hart Foundation (OHF) and the announcement of the Owen Hart cup, Bolin felt it was nice of AEW to do so and said that WWE didn't find a way to mend fences with Owen's widow, Martha.

"It's very nice for them to reach out and offer to do it. You would've thought WWE would've found a way and a time to patch those differences. Apparently Not!" said Kenny.

"I do know that Owen liked doing that stunt. It wasn't anything that they said, 'do this or else' from what I knew. What people told me. And he loved the characters that he played. I don't think anybody made him do it, but you got to make sure your employees are safe. I mean, that just cannot happen. And I understand her anger. I understand that she's doing the move that's good for her and good for AEW for providing that format to be able to do that. And I know anything I can do to participate to help in it. I'm happy to do. There wasn't anybody in the business that was more liked than Owen Hart," added Kenny.

The new partnership will allow Owen Hart to be a playable character in AEW games

According to the Press Release, while the winner will receive a cup known as "The Owen," Owen Hart will also be a playable character in the upcoming AEW console video game. The partnership between AEW and OHF will also allow for the production and distribution of unique Owen Hart merchandise.

