AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will be back in the ring on next week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

The announcement came when cameras approached Omega at the airport. "The Cleaner" was in the best of moods and after reading some criticism about him online he laid down a challenge for a certain member of the AEW roster.

In the video Omega challenges Joey Janela to a world title eliminator match on next week's AEW Dynamite. A few minutes later, AEW took to Twitter to make the match official. The match now has a no disqualification stipulation attached and if Janela wins he will receive a title shot at a later date.

Neither Omega and Janela are strangers to the hardcore style having faced each other in a Lights Out match on AEW Dark last year. Omega emerged victorious in that match and therefore holds the advantage over Janela heading into next week.

The match will be Kenny Omega's first since winning the AEW World Championpship

The reason for the match is because Janela was originally meant to be Omega's opponent in the first round of the eliminator tournament. Janela was replaced by Sonny Kiss at the last minute as "The Bad Boy" had to self-isolate after coming into contact with COVID-19. In the match, Omega made quick work of Kiss and pinned him with the one-winged angel in 26 seconds.

The match announcement means another busy week for Kenny Omega as it was also confirmed that he will be appearing on IMPACT Wrestling for the second week running.

Kenny Omega won the AEW World Championship in controversial fashion, when Don Callis get involved, which allowed Omega to strike Moxley with a microphone and get the win after a one-winged angel. Omega and Callis then rushed out of the arena after making the shock announcement that Kenny Omega and the AEW title would be on IMPACT the following week.

Omega's appearance on IMPACT was a huge success for the company, who saw a massive rise in viewership.

Kenny Omega defends the AAA Mega Championship against Laredo Kid at Triplemania tonight

The news comes in as Omega is set to defend the AAA Mega Championship against Lorenzo Kid at Triplemania XXVIII in Mexico City tonight. The AAA card also features AEW talent Pentagon Jr. and Fenix who will defend their AAA World Tag Team Championships in a three-way match against the team of Octogon Jr. and Myzteziz Jr. and Texano Jr. and Rey Escorpión.