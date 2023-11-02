Kenny Omega announces former WWE talent's AEW return 

Once more, The Don Callis Family will be looking to put away Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, and all their allies for good.

Despite beating them in the ring and launching several attacks, The Cleaner and The Ocho have not backed down and have continued to be thorns on the side of Don Callis and his crew.

Callis then proposed a Street Fight, seeing as they wouldn't back down despite many losses and beatdowns in a wrestling ring. Immediately, Kenny Omega chose Kota Ibushi to be the third member on their side, saying that it was only right as he had always stood by him.

This would be Ibushi's fourth match alongside the former AEW World Champion this year, having tagged with him during Blood and Guts, All In, and just a month ago at WrestleDream.

Aside from being known as an NJPW star, the Golden Star briefly appeared during WWE's Cruiserweight Classic and made it to the semifinals before unfortunately losing to TJ Perkins, who would end up being the tournament winner.

Expand Tweet

It was also revealed tonight that the fourth and final member of Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho's side would be Paul Wight (fka Big Show).

This would be the first time the four would work together, and they'll go head-first against a full-blown Don Callis Family.

What are your thoughts on this match? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video The Rock's WWE career was shorter than you think